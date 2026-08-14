Ferrari introduces one-off CZ26 supercar for US client, clocks 0-100 kmph in 2.5 seconds

Monterey [US], August 14 (ANI): Italian luxury sports carmaker Ferrari has introduced the CZ26, a one-off hybrid supercar created for a US client under its Special Projects programme, with the car capable of accelerating from zero to 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds and reaching a top speed of 328 kmph.

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The CZ26 was designed by the Ferrari Design Studio under the direction of Flavio Manzoni and is based on the SF90 Stradale, retaining the technical specifications of the high-performance plug-in hybrid supercar.

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"Designed by the Ferrari Design Studio under the direction of Flavio Manzoni and developed for a US client, it represents an extremely personal vision of the supersport berlinetta concept," Ferrari said.

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The CZ26 is powered by a 3,990 cc turbocharged V8 engine producing a maximum 797 cv at 7,900 rpm, while its electric motors provide maximum power of 162 kW. The car has a 7.9 kWh battery with a maximum electric range of 25 km.

According to the technical specifications released by the company, the CZ26 can accelerate from zero to 200 kmph in 6.7 seconds. It comes with an eight-speed dual-clutch F1 gearbox.

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Ferrari said the aerodynamic development covered every area of the car. The cooling system and airflow management at the front were completely redesigned, while changes to the underbody and vortex generator system were made to optimise aerodynamic balance.

At the rear, Ferrari has introduced a large upper spoiler and a dedicated diffuser designed to increase downforce while maintaining aerodynamic efficiency. The engine cover has also been redesigned with dedicated vents to improve heat dissipation.

The car gets an exclusive Argento Veloce silver finish, complemented by Rosso Lampante details and pigmented carbon-fibre elements. Its interior includes bespoke black technical fabric, specially developed seat inserts and an embroidered CZ26 logo.

The CZ26 has been developed under Ferrari's Special Projects programme, through which clients can commission one-of-a-kind cars with designs tailored to their requirements.

Ferrari said each project begins with an idea proposed by the client and is developed closely with its designers. The entire process takes around two years on average, with the client involved in the design and verification phases.

The SF90 Stradale, on which the CZ26 is based, was Ferrari's first series-production model to use a plug-in hybrid architecture, combining a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with three electric motors. (ANI)

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