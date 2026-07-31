Fertilizer availability adequate during Kharif 2026, Centre tells Parliament

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The availability of urea, diammonium phosphate (DAP), muriate of potash (MOP) and NPKS fertilizers has remained adequate during the ongoing Kharif 2026 season, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

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In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Jagat Prakash Nadda, said the Centre has taken several measures to ensure timely availability of fertilizers across the country. These include advance assessment of state-wise requirements, allocation of supplies, monitoring through the Integrated Fertilizer Management System (iFMS), advance import planning, coordination with manufacturers and importers, and timely rail movement.

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The minister said that "the availability of the fertilizers viz. Urea, DAP, MOP and NPKS, in the country, has remained adequate during the ongoing Kharif 2026 season" from April 1 to July 27, 2026.

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Between April 1 and July 27, 2026, urea availability stood at 174.47 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) against a pro-rata requirement of 120.16 LMT. DAP availability was 42.36 LMT against a requirement of 34.67 LMT, while MOP availability stood at 14.21 LMT against 10.97 LMT. NPKS availability was 88.01 LMT compared with a requirement of 52.89 LMT.

As of July 27, closing stocks stood at 65.52 LMT for urea, 16.52 LMT for DAP, 8.51 LMT for MOP and 44.31 LMT for NPKS.

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The government also said 21.23 LMT of indigenously produced Single Super Phosphate (SSP), used as a substitute for DAP to supply phosphatic nutrients to the soil, was available in the country.

The reply further stated that the government has increased domestic fertilizer production by setting up six new urea plants under the New Investment Policy-2012, while additional projects are under implementation. It also highlighted measures taken under the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) Scheme to promote domestic production of phosphatic and potassic fertilizers. (ANI)

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