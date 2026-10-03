Festivals Are for All: A Celebration Shared Across Maharashtra and Other States, Brought Together by Coca-Cola India and HCCB

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

The festive season brought together a diverse mix of cultural, social and consumer occasions, with celebrations extending from neighbourhoods to housing societies, eateries and retail outlets. Recognising the breadth of these experiences, Coca-Cola India and its bottling partner Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) brought their festive presence to life through a series of films built around the thought that festivals are for all.

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The campaign captured the festive season as a collective experience, bringing the focus to the people, businesses and everyday moments that shaped the celebrations. It brought Coca-Cola India’s beverages into these occasions, alongside the retail and distribution ecosystem that enabled consumers at every touchpoint to access their favourite beverages throughout the festive period.

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Watch the film: https://youtu.be/2Tu3cqIcTcc?si=xp-54X5Cel0VG_Pg

The lead film offered a glimpse into this wider festive journey, bringing together the different consumer engagements and the people behind them, from experiences across the city to the retailers and teams working to keep the celebration moving.

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Desmond Nikhil Dsouza, Vice President - Integrated Operations (HCCB) & Commercial, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, said, “The festive season has a special significance across Maharashtra, bringing people together through traditions, shared experiences and a strong sense of togetherness. We’re honoured to play a small role in these moments by keeping consumers refreshed and creating engaging experiences across the different ways they celebrate - at home, over shared meals or on the go. Backed by the strength of our bottling partners and retail ecosystem, our focus is on making refreshment accessible, while also creating economic opportunities for local vendors and retailers.”

Vinay Nair, Chief Commercial Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), said, “Maharashtra’s vibrant festive season brings communities, neighbourhood businesses and local markets together in a unique way. Our manufacturing and distribution capabilities, strengthened by a robust last-mile retail network, help ensure seamless availability of Coca-Cola’s beverages across the state. Beyond availability, we remain focused on strengthening the wider retail and supply chain ecosystem, supporting the local businesses and partners that play an integral role in these celebrations.”

Where Every Moment Comes Together

Watch the film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NcWXjWrv2AE

From pandals and food destinations to housing societies, neighbourhoods and retail outlets, Coca-Cola India brought its portfolio into the many occasions that make up the festive experience. Sprite X Spicy engaged consumers around spicy food, Minute Maid offered on-the-go sampling, while Maaza’s Society Anandotsav brought the celebration into housing societies across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with more than 400 societies participating.

Bringing these experiences to life also meant ensuring that beverages remained within easy reach as consumers moved across the city. HCCB’s retail and distribution network, supported by neighbourhood retailers, trade partners and quick-commerce platforms, helped maintain availability through the festive period, while Coke On Wheels brought chilled Coca-Cola to high-footfall festive spots and transit routes.

Making Space for a More Responsible Celebration

Watch the film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ge4WhfbmgU

The scale of the festivities also brings a focus on what happens after consumption. Anandana -The Coca-Cola India Foundation and HCCB, along with NGO partner Sangam Pratishthan and Safai Saathis, joined hands to conduct used PET collection drives at pandals, enabling cleaner festival spaces at high footfall areas.

Not only this, at Parel Cha Raja, the ‘Waste to Wonder’ live art installation extended this effort through creative reuse, transforming discarded bottle caps and labels into large-scale street art in association with Doodle Mapuls. The live artwork offered visitors a direct view of how everyday waste materials can be creatively reimagined, while adding an artistic element to the festive experience.

From the people who build the celebration to those who keep it moving, and from the moments shared within communities to the experiences that unfold across the city, every contribution adds to the occasion.

The films brought these different perspectives together to show how individual moments became part of something larger - a celebration shaped by everyone, and shared by all.

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Coca-Cola India bring beverages and shared experiences closer to consumers across Maharashtra during the festive season.

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Celebrations Across Maharashtra | Coca-Cola India and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages

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