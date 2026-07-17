Festive Buying Sentiment Drives Volkswagen Demand Across Gujarat; Taigun & Virtus Lead Customer Choice

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 17: The festive spirit of Rath Yatra has translated into exceptional customer enthusiasm for Volkswagen across Gujarat, with Group Landmark Volkswagen dealerships witnessing a significant rise in showroom visits, enquiries and bookings The buying momentum continues as customers increasingly choose Volkswagen for its unmatched combination of German engineering, safety, performance and premium ownership experience.

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Leading the demand is the New Volkswagen Taigun, India's 5-Star Global NCAP-rated SUV, which continues to impress customers with its combination of safety, performance and premium features. The Volkswagen Virtus, India's No.1 selling premium sedan, remains a preferred choice for customers seeking style, comfort and an engaging driving experience.

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The racing-inspired Tayron R-Line has received an enthusiastic response from driving enthusiasts, while the newly introduced Tayron Life is further strengthening the brand's premium SUV portfolio and attracting new buyers across the region.

The festive season has also seen a notable increase in enquiries from first-time premium car buyers, highlighting the growing trust and confidence customers have in the Volkswagen brand.

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Commenting on the festive response, Ms. Garima Misra, Managing Director- Group Landmark, said: "We are delighted with the overwhelming response received during the Rath Yatra festive period. Volkswagen continues to perform strongly in India and our current product portfolio is being appreciated by customers across segments. Our focus on German engineering, superior safety, driving performance and premium quality continues to resonate with customers and we thank everyone for placing their trust in our brand. We invite customers planning to buy or upgrade their car to visit their nearest Group Landmark Volkswagen showroom and experience the complete Volkswagen range along with attractive festive benefits."

Volkswagen has built its reputation on German engineering, world-class safety, exceptional build quality, exhilarating TSI performance, advanced technology and premium ownership experience--making it one of the most trusted premium automotive brands in India.

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