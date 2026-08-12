Festive hiring to grow 15-20% in 2026 as e-commerce, quick commerce drive demand: Report

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 12 (ANI): Temporary hiring across organised retail, e-commerce, quick commerce, logistics, FMCG and consumer durables is expected to grow 15-20 per cent during the 2026 festive season, with South and West India likely to lead the demand as businesses prepare for longer sale periods and faster fulfilment, according to a report by TeamLease Services.

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The TeamLease Festive Season Workforce Report 2026 said festive hiring is moving beyond bulk recruitment towards more specialised frontline roles, as retailers and e-commerce companies increasingly focus on speed, productivity and customer experience.

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Hiring demand is expected to be strongest in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad, although workforce additions are expected across all regions.

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The report also shows a clear pay gap across festive-facing sectors. E-commerce, quick commerce and logistics offer the highest average monthly CTC at Rs 24,266, followed by beauty and personal care at Rs 22,937, fashion and apparel at Rs 22,853 and consumer durables/FMCD at Rs 22,664. FMCG has an average monthly CTC of Rs 19,944, while organised stores have the lowest at Rs 16,811.

TeamLease estimates frontline salaries could rise 8-10 per cent in the second half of 2026, although effective take-home pay may increase by 5-8 per cent due to recent labour law changes. Median monthly CTC for frontline festive workers rose to Rs 20,525 in H2 2025 from Rs 20,282 a year earlier.

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The report said the underlying consumption engine is also changing. Festive e-commerce GMV crossed Rs 1.2 lakh crore in 2025, growing about 27 per cent year-on-year, while quick commerce's share of festive spending rose to 12 per cent from 8 per cent in 2024.

High-ticket categories such as smartphones, consumer electronics and large home appliances account for nearly 60 per cent of total GMV, it said.

The report further estimates that Tier I metro cities will account for 40.5% of the frontline workforce in 2026, up from 38.2% in the previous year. Tier II cities are expected to account for 26.5%, while Tier III markets will contribute 33%.

This shift is also reshaping the workforce. Warehouse and fulfilment personnel, including pickers, packers and dark-store loaders, along with store operations and retail associates, are expected to remain the highest-volume roles.

At the same time, the report identifies newer roles such as quick-commerce dark-store associates, inventory and fulfilment coordinators, warehouse automation operators and quality-check and returns-management executives as emerging high-growth profiles.

TeamLease said there is no major quantitative shortage of workers for customer-facing, retail or warehouse roles. The bigger challenge is deployment readiness, particularly digital literacy and the ability of new hires to become productive quickly during short periods of high order volumes.

Employers are therefore expected to increasingly rely on paperless onboarding, pre-assessed talent pools, cross-functional training and incentives such as attendance bonuses, sale-event surge pay and productivity-linked rewards to retain workers through the festive period. (ANI)

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