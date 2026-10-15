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Home / Business / Festive Travel, Long Garba Nights &amp; Less Water: 5 Ways to Protect Your Urinary Health This October

Festive Travel, Long Garba Nights & Less Water: 5 Ways to Protect Your Urinary Health This October

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ANI
Updated At : 04:41 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], October 15: October brings a packed social calendar for many Indians, with festive travel, long Garba nights, late dinners and busy days spent away from home. Amid the celebrations, hydration and urinary health can easily take a back seat. Simple everyday habits, however, can help support urinary tract health through the festive season.

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1. Make hydration a priority

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Long hours of dancing, travelling or being outdoors can mean more fluid loss. Keeping water handy and drinking regularly throughout the day can help maintain adequate hydration. Instead of waiting until you feel extremely thirsty, make drinking water part of your routine.

2. Don’t regularly hold your urine

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Busy schedules and crowded event venues can make people postpone bathroom breaks. Making time to use the restroom when needed is a simple habit that can support urinary comfort.

3. Choose water-rich foods

Fruits and vegetables with high water content can complement regular fluid intake. Including options such as cucumber, watermelon, oranges and soups can add variety while contributing to overall hydration.

4. Add cranberries to your festive routine

Cranberries are often discussed in relation to urinary tract health, particularly because they contain compounds called proanthocyanidins. U.S. cranberries can be included in everyday foods such as yoghurt, smoothies, oats or homemade snack mixes. However, cranberry products should not be considered a treatment for an existing urinary tract infection.

5. Pay attention to persistent symptoms

Burning or pain while urinating, unusually frequent urination, lower abdominal discomfort, blood in the urine or fever should not simply be attributed to festive fatigue. Persistent or concerning symptoms warrant medical advice rather than self-treatment.

Festive celebrations do not have to come at the expense of everyday health habits. By staying hydrated, listening to the body and making mindful food choices, people can enjoy October’s travel, dancing and celebrations while keeping urinary health on their radar.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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