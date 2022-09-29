Fewer PSU banks needed, says ex-SBI chief

New Delhi, September 28
India needs ‘fewer’ but stronger Public Sector Banks (PSBs), and the smaller ones could be privatised or merged, former SBI chief Arundhati Bhattacharya has said.
Bhattacharya further said much of the goals that are expected to be achieved through privatisation of PSBs can also actually be achieved by enabling the state-owned banks and by levelling the playing field.
“The thing is, privatisation has never been the answer to all the ills,” she said while responding to a question on former RBI Governor D Subbarao’s suggestion that the government should come up with a 10-year road map for privatisation of all PSBs.
Subbarao had recently suggested that the government should come up with a 10-year road map for privatisation of all PSBs as it would provide much-needed predictability to stakeholders.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) is Chief of Defence Staff
To hold post ‘till further orders’ | Retired as Eastern Comm...
In 8 hours, another mysterious blast in parked bus rocks J-K's Udhampur
The blast took place in a parked bus at the old bus stand in...
Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US
Bharatbhai Patel was stabbed on the Lower East Side, New Yor...