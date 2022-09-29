Fewer PSU banks needed, says ex-SBI chief

PTI

New Delhi, September 28

India needs ‘fewer’ but stronger Public Sector Banks (PSBs), and the smaller ones could be privatised or merged, former SBI chief Arundhati Bhattacharya has said.

Bhattacharya further said much of the goals that are expected to be achieved through privatisation of PSBs can also actually be achieved by enabling the state-owned banks and by levelling the playing field.

“The thing is, privatisation has never been the answer to all the ills,” she said while responding to a question on former RBI Governor D Subbarao’s suggestion that the government should come up with a 10-year road map for privatisation of all PSBs.

Subbarao had recently suggested that the government should come up with a 10-year road map for privatisation of all PSBs as it would provide much-needed predictability to stakeholders.