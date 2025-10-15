VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 15: Fi, India's leading AI-powered money management platform, in partnership with Federal Bank, today announced the launch of the MagniFi Federal Fi Credit Card, a first-of-its-kind lifestyle card designed exclusively around the way young Indians spend, on weekends.

With data showing that Indians make 50% more transactions on weekends compared to weekdays, MagniFi positions itself as the ultimate "weekend companion." It brings together unmatched weekend rewards, instant brand discounts, and a lifetime-free offering, making it one of the most compelling lifestyle cards in the market today.

Key Benefits

* 20% instant discount on Amazon, Zomato, Zepto, and BookMyShow

* 5% back on eligible weekend spends, online & in-store. You can avail these across categories like dining, shopping, travel, cabs, groceries, and more.

* 0.5% back on eligible weekday spends, ensuring value every day.

* Lifetime free: zero joining or annual fees.

"Weekends are no longer just days; they're an emotion. It's when young Indians shop more, dine out, travel, and unwind with friends and family. MagniFi is built entirely around this insight, giving customers rewards exactly when and where they spend the most, and we are delighted to be able to offer the same on the Fi money platform" said Sujith Narayanan, Co-Founder, Fi Money.

Why this Credit Card Stands Out

Unlike most credit cards that offer uniform rewards or brand-specific benefits, MagniFi is laser-focused on weekends. Customers can save up to ₹20,000 annually with its blend of discounts and cashback - outperforming many paid cards.

Built for 25- 40year-old urban professionals with higher disposable incomes, it focuses on lifestyle optimization rather than just credit access.

Virat Diwanji, National Head - Consumer Banking, Federal Bank said, "At Federal Bank, we have always believed in building products that reflect evolving lifestyles. This collaboration is to ensure our customers enjoy a smart, rewarding and seamlessly digital experience. MagniFi Federal Fi Credit Card is a step in our journey to be the preferred banking partner for young, digital-first India."

The MagniFi Federal Fi Credit Card is available to apply online via www.fi.money/credit-cards/magnifi. Customers can redeem their reward points (Fi-Points) seamlessly for gift cards, flight bookings, miles conversions, or direct bill payments.

About Fi Money

Fi Money is an integrated financial services platform that helps users Save, Pay, Track, Invest and Borrow from a single app. Fi provides a range of products in partnership with regulated entities to provide new-age financial features for its users. These features range from Saving Accounts & Instant Loans to US Stock investments. Founded in 2019, the Bangalore-based fintech company is the brainchild of Sujith Narayanan & Sumit Gwalani, ex-Googlers who pioneered GPay in India as Tez.

Learn more at: https://fi.money

Disclaimer: MagniFi Federal Fi Credit Card is a co-branded Credit Card issued by Federal Bank in partnership with Fi Brand Private Limited.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)