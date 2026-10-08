DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Fibocom and Grid-OS Accelerate IoT Deployment at Scale in India at IMC 2026

Fibocom and Grid-OS Accelerate IoT Deployment at Scale in India at IMC 2026

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 02:25 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

NEW DELHI, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom, a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions, is collaborating with India-based IoT ODM Grid-OS to advance smart payment and vehicle tracking applications in India. At IMC 2026, Grid-OS is showcasing a Payment Soundbox powered by Fibocom's LE270 LTE Cat 1 bis module, alongside two 4G Vehicle Trackers based on Fibocom's LE250 series LTE Cat 1 bis modules.

India's IoT market is moving rapidly toward large-scale deployment. NPCI data shows that UPI transactions reached 24.51 billion in August 2026, while growing applications such as vehicle tracking are creating increasingly diverse requirements for reliable connectivity, low power consumption and positioning capabilities.

Advertisement

For the Payment Soundbox, Fibocom LE270 provides stable 4G connectivity for real-time payment information transmission. Optimized for connected-mode and DRX standby power consumption, LE270's low-power design helps the Soundbox achieve approximately 7–8 days of battery life with a 2000mAh battery.

Advertisement

The collaboration also extends to two Grid-OS 4G Vehicle Trackers based on Fibocom LE250. The module provides LTE connectivity and GPS/BeiDou positioning, supporting vehicle location and operational data transmission. LE250 also supports OpenCPU and DFOTA, helping simplify product development and subsequent software maintenance.

"Fibocom's broad wireless communication portfolio gives us the flexibility to select suitable solutions for different IoT product requirements," said Raghav Gautam, Founder of Grid-OS. "Together with our capabilities spanning product development through mass manufacturing, this provides a strong foundation for expanding our collaboration across more applications."

Advertisement

Ronald Chan, Vice President of APAC Sales at Fibocom, said: "India is an important IoT market for Fibocom. Our collaboration with Grid-OS, expanding from payment soundbox to vehicle tracker, demonstrates how our diversified wireless portfolio can support local partners across different device requirements and accelerate commercial deployment at scale."

About Fibocom

Founded in 1999, Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions. Its portfolio spans cellular, AI, automotive and GNSS modules, together with AI toolchains, global connectivity and cloud services, empowering connected and intelligent applications worldwide.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts