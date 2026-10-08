Fibocom and Grid-OS Accelerate IoT Deployment at Scale in India at IMC 2026

NEW DELHI, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom, a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions, is collaborating with India-based IoT ODM Grid-OS to advance smart payment and vehicle tracking applications in India. At IMC 2026, Grid-OS is showcasing a Payment Soundbox powered by Fibocom's LE270 LTE Cat 1 bis module, alongside two 4G Vehicle Trackers based on Fibocom's LE250 series LTE Cat 1 bis modules.

India's IoT market is moving rapidly toward large-scale deployment. NPCI data shows that UPI transactions reached 24.51 billion in August 2026, while growing applications such as vehicle tracking are creating increasingly diverse requirements for reliable connectivity, low power consumption and positioning capabilities.

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For the Payment Soundbox, Fibocom LE270 provides stable 4G connectivity for real-time payment information transmission. Optimized for connected-mode and DRX standby power consumption, LE270's low-power design helps the Soundbox achieve approximately 7–8 days of battery life with a 2000mAh battery.

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The collaboration also extends to two Grid-OS 4G Vehicle Trackers based on Fibocom LE250. The module provides LTE connectivity and GPS/BeiDou positioning, supporting vehicle location and operational data transmission. LE250 also supports OpenCPU and DFOTA, helping simplify product development and subsequent software maintenance.

"Fibocom's broad wireless communication portfolio gives us the flexibility to select suitable solutions for different IoT product requirements," said Raghav Gautam, Founder of Grid-OS. "Together with our capabilities spanning product development through mass manufacturing, this provides a strong foundation for expanding our collaboration across more applications."

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Ronald Chan, Vice President of APAC Sales at Fibocom, said: "India is an important IoT market for Fibocom. Our collaboration with Grid-OS, expanding from payment soundbox to vehicle tracker, demonstrates how our diversified wireless portfolio can support local partners across different device requirements and accelerate commercial deployment at scale."

About Fibocom

Founded in 1999, Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions. Its portfolio spans cellular, AI, automotive and GNSS modules, together with AI toolchains, global connectivity and cloud services, empowering connected and intelligent applications worldwide.

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