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Home / Business / FIFA World Cup-winning legend Cafu launches North Bengal Fighters FC &amp; Darjeeling Warriors FC

FIFA World Cup-winning legend Cafu launches North Bengal Fighters FC & Darjeeling Warriors FC

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ANI
Updated At : 07:02 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], September 9: Brazilian football legend and two-time FIFA World Cup winner Cafu launched North Bengal Fighters FC and Darjeeling Warriors FC in Darjeeling, marking the beginning of a new initiative aimed at identifying and nurturing footballing talent from the hills and North Bengal.

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Speaking about the initiative, Viraaj Bansal, Director of Arya Tea Company Limited and owner of both clubs, said “The two clubs, promoted by Arya Tea Company Limited, will have dedicated academies focused on youth development and are expected to provide young footballers with a structured pathway from grassroots football to competitive state, national and international opportunities.”

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The launch was held in the presence of Cafu and ministers of the West Bengal government.

Aparup Chakraborty, Director and CEO of both clubs, said “the clubs would create a structured development environment for young players. Priority will be given exclusively to footballing talent from the hills for Darjeeling Warriors FC. Meanwhile, North Bengal Fighters FC will scout and provide opportunities to promising young footballers from Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Malda and Dinajpur for the District Leagues.”

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Alongside local football coaches, renowned football personalities and coaches will be invited several times a year to train and mentor these future stars.  “We want to provide young players with regular access to experienced coaches and a structured development environment. The  clubs would also work towards AIFF and IFA academy accreditation, with the objective of providing opportunities for players to participate in the U-13 and U-15 State League competitions.

The clubs will also field U-12 futsal team and senior men’s and women’s futsal teams, with plans to compete in IFA and AIFF futsal championships.

Viraaj Bansal said, “Selected young talents will also be sent abroad to compete in global tournaments in leading footballing nations across Europe and Latin America. International exposure will help our players understand different styles of football & futsal  and compete against players from other countries,”.

Cafu’s participation in the launch is expected to add an international dimension to the initiative, connecting global football expertise with emerging talent from the hills and North Bengal.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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