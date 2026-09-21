Fifth National Spice Conference 2026 Concludes in Jaipur with Focus on Farmer Empowerment, Food Safety and Market Linkages

NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 21: The World Spice Organisation (WSO), the not-for-profit technical partner of the All-India Spices Exporters Forum (AISEF), has successfully concluded its 5th National Spice Conference (NSC) 2026 at the Novotel Jaipur Convention Centre, Rajasthan. Held on September 19–20 under the theme “Empowering Farmers, Protecting Consumers,” the conference brought together farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), processors, exporters, regulators, researchers, technology providers and other stakeholders from across the spice value chain.

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The two-day conference focused on strengthening farmer incomes, food safety, responsible sourcing, sustainability, innovation and market access, with discussions addressing challenges across the spice value chain. The event also featured an exhibition showcasing technologies and indigenous agri-products and a dedicated Buyer–Seller Meet to facilitate market linkages.

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Speaking at the conclusion of the conference, Mr. Ramkumar Menon, Chairman, World Spice Organisation, said, “NSC 2026 has brought the different stakeholders of the spice value chain together around two priorities that are closely connected: enabling farmers to create greater value from their produce and ensuring that consumers can place greater trust in the spices they use. The discussions over the two days have highlighted the importance of stronger farm-level practices, responsible sourcing, food safety, innovation and market linkages. The focus now is on carrying these conversations forward through meaningful collaboration and action across the value chain.”

The first session of Day 2 focused on Changing Regulations in Organic Farming & Certifications, examining the evolving certification landscape and its implications for farmers and other stakeholders in the spice value chain. This was followed by a session on the Role of FPOs in Consumer Protection and Food Safety, highlighting the role of farmer organisations in strengthening quality and compliance at the farm level.

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Mr. Manoj Kumar Menon, CEO, ICCOA said, “India’s organic sector has come a long way from being a niche segment. With organic exports growing from INR 67 crore in 2005 to over INR 5,400 crore in 2025, the sector has significant potential for further growth. However, as global markets and regulations evolve, strengthening certification, maintaining credibility and ensuring compliance will be critical to sustaining this momentum.”

The conference then turned to Buyers’ Requirements, with Mr. Ganapathy K D, Business Committee Chairman, NSC 2026, outlining key considerations for producers and FPOs in meeting evolving market expectations. The programme concluded with a dedicated Buyer–Seller Meet, providing an interface between producers and buyers and creating opportunities for stronger market connections across the spice value chain.

Across the two days, the conference covered a broad range of issues including farmer empowerment and income growth, sustainability and responsible sourcing, food safety and consumer protection, innovation and future readiness, farmer challenges and crop outlook, organic farming and certifications, FPOs and market requirements. Discussions also highlighted emerging solutions in areas such as digital traceability, post-harvest infrastructure, farm-level technologies, testing and processing, warehousing and financing.

The conference provided a common platform for stakeholders to exchange knowledge and perspectives on strengthening India's spice value chain, with the 2026 edition placing particular emphasis on connecting farm-level practices with consumer safety, quality and evolving market requirements.

The National Spice Conference 2026 concluded with a renewed focus on strengthening collaboration across the spice ecosystem and creating stronger linkages between farmers, FPOs, industry, regulators and buyers. The discussions over the two days highlighted the need for continued engagement and practical solutions to support a safer, more sustainable and more rewarding spice value chain.

About World Spice Organisation

WSO (World Spice Organization) was established in 2011 with the objectives of achieving Food Safety and Sustainability in this sector. Over the course of the past few years, WSO has carried out many projects in the fields of Sustainability, Biodiversity and Food Safety in collaboration with prominent national and international organizations like Spices Board, Indian Institute of Spice Research (IISR), GIZ (Germany) and IDH - The Sustainable Trade Initiative (Netherlands).

For more information about NSC 2026: www.nationalspiceconference.in.

Background of National Spice Conference (NSC)

Launched in 2022, the National Spice Conference (NSC) has quickly become the premier event for the Indian spice industry. With delegate counts increasing year-on-year (293 in 2022, 345 in 2023, 370 in 2024 and 485 in 2025), NSC has become a key platform for fostering collaboration across the supply chain and promoting sustainable practices in spice production. More than 50% of participants in the previous editions were representatives of FPOs, underscoring NSC’s focus on improving market access and growth opportunities for farmers.

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