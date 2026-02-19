Fight AI with AI, says Zscaler CEO, emphasising cybersecurity shift at India AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Noting that some of the large banks in India are more sophisticated in using technology and cybersecurity than some other banks in the West, Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry has said that AI is powerful but can be dangerous as well, and there is a need for trusted security technology to protect critical infrastructure.

Advertisement

Speaking with ANI on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Chaudhry stated that while some people can misuse AI for fraud and the solution lies in defensive innovation.

Advertisement

"AI is powerful, but AI is dangerous as well... we want to fight AI with AI," he said.

Advertisement

He said Zscaler is working with large Indian conglomerates, banks, and global system integrators to implement sophisticated cybersecurity measures.

"We are working with some of the largest companies in India, and the good news is that they are getting very sophisticated. It's wonderful to see that some of the large banks in India are more sophisticated in using technology and cybersecurity to protect themselves than some other banks in the West. So it's pretty good to see that. I never used to think that we were going to get there, but it's good to see India making a lot of progress. When you come back, you feel proud of it," he said.

Advertisement

Chaudhry noted that about 70 of the top 100 private companies in India currently depend on Zscaler for protection.

"We are working in public sector enterprises. We are working with the government," he said, adding that safety of India's critical infrastructure is very important and it means making sure the banking doesn't stop, the transportation doesn't stop.

Chaudhry said he aims to do more in the spirit of "giving back to the country."

The future of cybersecurity, according to Chaudhry, will move to securing AI agents.

He explained that while users are currently the weakest link, AI agents could become the "biggest risk" if compromised. To mitigate this, the company is developing "zero trust security" technology in India, ensuring that the "right AI agent can only talk to the right AI agent."

This approach moves away from traditional firewall-based security, which he described as no longer effective.

The integration of public and private sectors alongside the enthusiasm of young entrepreneurs is driving a major shift in the country's tech ecosystem.

"I think it's a big stack for India to start embracing it, building products and selling it because AI will play a very, very important role in a platform," Chaudhry said. He added that the conviction shown by the Prime Minister and the IT Minister is instrumental in driving this growth.

Looking ahead, Chaudhry expressed a strong interest in the Indian startup ecosystem, mentioning potential partnerships and acquisitions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)