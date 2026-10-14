Fighting the Scroll With Print: Hyderabad Startup TackOn Bets on a Children’s Magazine, and Schools Are Signing On

After hosting hundreds of quiz events, TackOn Knowledge Solutions saw children increasingly moving away from sustained reading towards fast, fragmented digital content. Its response is Yaksha Prashna, a monthly print magazine for children aged 6–16 that is now reaching thousands of young readers and finding its way into schools across India.

HYDERABAD, October 2026: For years, the team at TackOn Knowledge Solutions watched thousands of children walk up to quiz stages sharp, eager and full of questions. But between the buzzers and prize ceremonies, the Hyderabad-based company began noticing something harder to ignore: outside their school textbooks, fewer children seemed to be reading regularly.

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Young minds were increasingly being drawn towards the endless scroll of social media, short-form videos, fragmented information and fast-moving content that often leaves little room for sustained curiosity. That observation became the seed for Yaksha Prashna, a monthly print magazine for children aged 6 to 16 that aims to make learning enjoyable while encouraging children to spend more time reading away from screens.

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Founded in 2021, TackOn Knowledge Solutions built its work around quizzing and educational content, conducting hundreds of quiz events and interacting closely with schoolchildren across India. “After so many events, the pattern was impossible to miss,” said Bodhanapu Vishnu, quizmaster and CEO of TackOn Knowledge Solutions. “Children today are smart and naturally curious, but much of their attention is being consumed by content that is fast and forgettable. We wanted to give them something they could hold in their hands, something that slows them down, makes them think and, most importantly, makes them wonder.”

The magazine takes its name from the celebrated Yaksha Prashna episode of the Mahabharata, in which a yaksha poses a series of questions to Yudhishthira. The name reflects the company’s belief that a good question can become the beginning of deeper curiosity.

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Published every month, Yaksha Prashna turns science, general knowledge and the world around children into question-led, story-driven reading. Rather than presenting information like a textbook, the magazine uses questions and stories to encourage children to discover why things happen, how things work and what lies behind familiar ideas.

Schools have been among its early adopters. Institutions including Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s, Film Nagar, Pebble Creek Life School and Jubilee Hills Public School in Hyderabad, along with schools in other cities, have subscribed to the magazine for their students, using it in classrooms and libraries as a screen-free enrichment resource.

“When a school brings in the magazine, it isn’t just one child reading. An entire classroom gets an opportunity to discover something new every month,” said Sahith, CFO of TackOn Knowledge Solutions. “That is how reading and curiosity can gradually become a habit.”

TackOn says its larger mission with Yaksha Prashna is to make high-quality, curiosity-driven reading affordable and accessible to children across different parts of India. The company plans to expand its partnerships with schools while continuing to reach families directly through annual subscriptions.

Yaksha Prashna is a monthly print magazine for children aged 6–16. An annual subscription costs ₹549, including delivery anywhere in India. The magazine is also available for international delivery. More information and subscriptions are available at yakshaprashna.co.in.

About TackOn Knowledge Solutions

Founded in 2021 and based in Hyderabad, TackOn Knowledge Solutions OPC Pvt Ltd is a quizzing and educational content company that works with children and institutions through quizzes, educational programmes and knowledge-based content.

Drawing on its experience conducting hundreds of quiz events and interacting with schoolchildren, the company created Yaksha Prashna, a monthly print magazine designed to nurture scientific thinking, reading and curiosity among children aged 6–16 through a question-led, story-driven format intended to be enjoyed away from screens.

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