FIIB awarded with the renowned Level 4-Transforming School grade in the Positive Impact Rating (PIR) for business schools in 2025

New Delhi [India], August 19: The Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB), one of India's more prestigious management institutions based out of New Delhi, has been awarded with the renowned Level 4-Transforming School grade in the Positive Impact Rating (PIR) for business schools in 2025. This illustrious accolade further demonstrates FIIB's commitment in cultivating responsible leadership, environmental sustainability and societal impact.

The Positive Impact Rating 2025 marks a milestone, as the 17,167 students, and therefore 86 business schools across 28 countries, could be a world record. The impressive results of the FIIB validate their status as an institution that participates in deeds that impact society, engender future leaders and drive positive change that transcends mere academic excellence.

"This recognition is a proud moment for us. It reflects the trust our students place in FIIB's

purpose-led mission and our collective drive to make business education meaningful, relevant, and responsible in today's world." - Dr Radhika Shrivastava, President, FIIB.

Being featured in the Transforming category level 4 (out of 5 Levels) by FIIB means that the institution has created a culture that is social and sustainable in the long term. Schools that earn this distinction recognize and celebrate the tremendous progress and positive impact schools are able to effect thanks to the implementation of a whole child approach.

The Faculty Survey, a new dual-stakeholder perspective that is unique to PIR 2025. The PIR now gives a fuller insight into the extent to which business schools' strategic objectives are being aligned with their practice (based on a comparison of professors' and students' views). This approach helps organizations like FIIB to understand their own strong points, recognize areas in which they are blind and expected to give them a tighter and efficient learning environment.

Positive global trends are revealed in the 2025 PIR report. With 26 schools receiving ratings for the first time this year, participation has been rising rapidly. With 13% more replies than in 2024, student participation also reached a record high.The total average PIR score stayed constant at 7.8 despite the wider range of participating institutions, demonstrating the rating framework's resilience and flexibility.

The FIIB's long-term goal of developing purpose-driven leaders and serving as a catalyst for inclusive economic and social growth is in line with its ongoing advancement in the PIR ratings. This most recent accomplishment highlights the institute's leadership position in the future of responsible management education in India and beyond and adds to its already impressive collection of honors.

About FIIB: A new-age B-school, Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB), New Delhi, is among India's leading management institutions, offering AICTE-approved programs and recognized globally through accreditations such as EDAMBA and PRME, and as a proud member of AACSB. For over 30 years, FIIB has been on a mission to shape purpose-driven business leaders through a future-ready curriculum, a strong focus on experiential learning, and an integrated approach to solving real-world societal and environmental challenges.

Please visit the website: https://www.fiib.edu.in/

