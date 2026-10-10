FIIB Delhi Records Rs. 9.5 LPA Median Salary with 95 Percent + Placement Rate Year on Year; 250+ Recruiters Engaged for Cohort 2026 Including Deloitte, KPMG, and S&P Global

Fortune Institute of International Business closes its 2026 PGDM and PGDM-FM placement cycle with a broadened recruiter base and consistent year-on-year outcomes for Delhi's management graduates.

NEW DELHI, India — October 09, 2026 — Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB), a AACSB-accredited business school in Delhi NCR with over three decades of management education experience, today announced the placement results for its 2026 Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) batch. The graduating cohort recorded a median placement package of ₹9.5 LPA and a 95%+ placement rate year on year, with more than 250 recruiters participating in the process, including Deloitte, KPMG, and S&P Global.

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The results mark another consistent placement cycle for FIIB, reinforcing the institute's standing among Delhi's leading PGDM colleges at a time when prospective students and their families are placing growing weight on verifiable placement data when evaluating management programs.

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A Broad-Based Recruiter Cycle

The 2026 placement cycle drew participation from over 250 recruiters spanning consulting, financial services, technology, FMCG, e-commerce, and manufacturing sectors. Alongside global names such as Deloitte, KPMG, and S&P Global, the recruiter list included a mix of multinational corporations, leading Indian conglomerates, and high-growth startups, reflecting sustained employer confidence in FIIB's PGDM Program, widely regarded as one of the top PGDM programs in Delhi NCR.

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A 95%+ placement rate across the batch, combined with a median package of ₹9.5 LPA, places FIIB among Delhi's consistently performing PGDM institutes for the 2026 cycle, with outcomes distributed across a wide range of functional roles rather than concentrated in a small set of top offers.

Curriculum and Career Readiness Behind the Numbers

FIIB attributes the placement outcomes to its industry-integrated PGDM and PGDM-FM curriculum, mentorship framework, and structured career-readiness process. Details of the program structure and the career paths it supports are outlined on FIIB's PGDM Curriculum & Career Paths page.

The institute's approach combines classroom learning with mentorship from industry practitioners and a career services process that begins early in the program, with the goal of preparing students for both the interview stage and long-term role performance.

"A 95%+ placement rate and 250+ participating recruiters reflect the strength of our PGDM curriculum and the trust employers place in FIIB graduates," said Dr. Radhika Shrivastava, President and CEO at FIIB. "Our focus continues to be on producing outcomes that hold up to scrutiny — real numbers, verifiable data, and roles that translate into long-term career growth for our students."

About the PGDM and PGDM-FM Programs

FIIB's PGDM Program is a two-year, AICTE-approved diploma designed for students seeking careers in general management, while the PGDM in Financial Management (PGDM-FM) offers a specialized track for those targeting careers in finance. Both programs are supported by FIIB's industry mentorship structure and a placement process that engages recruiters throughout the academic year, not solely during the final placement window.

About Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB)

Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) is an AACSB-accredited, AICTE-approved business school based in Delhi NCR, with over three decades of experience in management education. FIIB offers PGDM, PGDM in Financial Management, doctoral, and executive education programs, and maintains an alumni network of 3,800+ graduates across 25+ countries. More information about FIIB's programs is available at fiib.edu.in.

Media Contact

Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB)

Delhi NCR, India

Website: https://www.fiib.edu.in

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