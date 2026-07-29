Fikra Ventures Partners with Glimmer Technologies to Scale Production-Grade Enterprise AI Across the Gulf

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Abu Dhabi [UAE] / New Delhi [India], July 29: Glimmer Technologies Private Limited ("Glimmer") and Fikra Ventures, a global AI-native venture studio, today announced a commercial partnership to bring Glimmer's FinomeAI suite, already live in production across financial services, to banks, lenders and enterprises across the Gulf.

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Under the agreement, Fikra Ventures is Glimmer's exclusive commercialisation, marketing and distribution partner in the Gulf region. Fikra Ventures will use that position to build a new portfolio company to deploy Glimmer's FinomeAI suite for enterprises across the region.

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The new company will develop Arabic-language and regionally compliant solutions on top of Glimmer's products, reducing the localisation and compliance burden on customers and shortening deployment timelines. Fikra Ventures will provide the venture-building, capital, and commercial infrastructure, with Glimmer providing the underlying technology.

Glimmer's products already operate at production scale, processing more than 1,000,000 loan applications each month across live financial services deployments. To date, the suite has delivered:

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- Fraud investigation turnaround reduced from one to two days to 20-30 minutes per case at a financial institution, with an audit-ready log trail generated automatically

- An 8% lift in onboarding conversion for a non-bank lender, with customer acquisition spend held flat

- A Rs 6% improvement in portfolio collection rate at low incremental cost per asset

Glimmer's enterprise AI platform supports a broad range of complex and regulated workflows, spanning document intelligence, decisioning, conversational journeys, voice automation, personalised video, model development, policy intelligence and enterprise knowledge access. Its products include Data Quotient for explainable, audit-ready decisioning; ConvFlow for guided conversational journeys across customer acquisition, onboarding and servicing; Klaris for end-to-end voice automation across high-volume customer interactions; SynthVid for personalised video at scale; and Meridian for faster model development and deployment.

The new company will run regional go-to-market and customer support, from pilots through production deployment. Early focus areas span collections, customer acquisition, onboarding, servicing, marketing outreach, underwriting, fraud investigation and regulatory workflows.

"Fikra turns proven global technology into regional companies. Glimmer's platform processes over one million loan applications a month, giving us the foundation to build a significant Gulf business," said Wael Aburida, Founder & Managing Partner of Fikra Ventures. "Banks, lenders, telecom operators and large enterprises here are actively looking for solutions that improve conversion, reduce costs and deliver better customer outcomes at scale. This partnership gives us the technology, venture-building structure and commercial access to pursue that opportunity."

The initial commercialisation effort will focus on financial services and lending, where institutions face pressure to modernise collections, customer communication, underwriting and operating workflows without compromising governance or control. Over time, the companies see scope to extend these capabilities to other high-volume enterprise environments facing similar challenges around automation, decision-making and customer engagement.

"Our partnership with Fikra Ventures gives us the regional relationships, market understanding and commercial platform to take our capabilities to enterprises across the Gulf," said Saurabh Nigam, Chief Executive Officer of Glimmer Technologies. "Enterprise AI creates real value when it moves beyond experimentation and becomes part of the workflows that businesses depend on every day. We have built and proven our technology in complex, high-volume environments where accuracy, governance and measurable outcomes matter. Together, we can help enterprises use AI to make better decisions, automate critical processes and deliver more intelligent customer experiences at scale."

The companies will begin with Arabic-localised product demonstrations and market-specific pilots for enterprise customers in the Gulf, with plans to extend into the greater MENA region. Initial demonstrations will include Arabic and bilingual use cases across collections, marketing outreach, conversational onboarding, voice automation and document-led decisioning.

The partnership extends Fikra Ventures' model of turning commercially relevant AI into companies with clear pathways to regional adoption and international scale.

About Glimmer Technologies

Glimmer Technologies is an enterprise AI company building the future of financial intelligence. Operating at the intersection of deep AI capability and real-world enterprise workflows, Glimmer develops intelligent platforms that help businesses interpret complex data, make faster decisions, automate operations, and deliver better customer journeys.

Its ecosystem brings together FinomeAI, a GenAI intelligence platform for document processing, risk insights, compliance, customer journeys, and operational automation; Flo, a configurable lending stack for digital credit operations across LOS, LMS, and modular workflows; and ZestMoney, one of India's widely known Buy Now, Pay Later platforms.

To know more, please visit: www.glimmertech.in

About Fikra Ventures

Fikra Ventures is a global AI-native venture studio that builds and scales applied AI companies. The studio combines venture ideation, technical execution, strategic partnerships, founder development, and commercialisation support to create ventures with clear market relevance.

Fikra Ventures works with founders, technical leaders, corporates, governments, universities, investors, and strategic partners to turn commercially relevant AI opportunities into scalable companies. Fikra Ventures Holdings Limited is registered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

For more information, visit www.fikra.ventures and follow us on @fikraventures #fikraventures.

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