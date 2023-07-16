 File income tax return at the earliest, govt not contemplating extension of July 31 deadline : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • File income tax return at the earliest, govt not contemplating extension of July 31 deadline

File income tax return at the earliest, govt not contemplating extension of July 31 deadline

‘ITR filing has been at a much faster pace than last year and we would advise them not to wait to the last moment’, said Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra

File income tax return at the earliest, govt not contemplating extension of July 31 deadline


PTI

New Delhi, July 16

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra has asked income tax payers to file their return at the earliest as the finance ministry is not contemplating extension of the July 31 deadline.

“We expect that the filing would be higher than the last year...we are hopeful that it should be more than the last year,” he said in an interview to PTI.

About 5.83 crore income tax returns were filed as on July 31 last year, the last day for filing returns for assessment year 2022-23.

"We would like to thank income tax return filers as ITR filing has been at a much faster pace than last year and we would advise them not to wait to the last moment and also not to hope for any extensions.

"So, I would advise them to file their tax return at the earliest because the deadline of July 31 is approaching fast," he said.

With regard to the tax mobilisation target, Malhotra said, it is more or less in line with the target growth rate, which is 10.5 per cent.

The growth rate as far as Goods and Services Tax (GST) is concerned, it is 12 per cent so far, he said.

However, the growth rate is lower than 12 per cent on the excise duties front due to rate reduction.

"It is rather negative as of now. Hopefully going forward, once the impact of the decrease in the tax rates is over, we will see some increase in collection of excise duties. So, overall we feel it's still early days...we feel that we should be able to achieve the target," he said.

As per the Budget 2023-24, the government expects gross tax receipts of Rs 33.61 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

Of this, the government aims to mobilise Rs 18.23 lakh crore, 10.5 per cent higher than collected from corporate and individual income tax, as per the Budget papers.

Collections from customs duty are expected to rise by 11 per cent to Rs 2.33 lakh crore from Rs 2.10 lakh crore in the revised estimates for FY23.

GST collections are projected to grow by 12 per cent in the next fiscal to Rs 9.56 lakh crore.

Taking both direct and indirect taxes, the gross tax collection is expected to grow by 10.45 per cent to Rs 33.61 lakh crore in 2023-24 as compared to Rs 30.43 lakh crore mobilised in the last financial year.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Wave sweeps woman at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai, chilling video goes viral

2
Punjab punjab floods

Rain fury: Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking 'bundh'

3
Himachal

IMD issues Orange alert for heavy rain in 7 Himachal districts for next 72 hours

4
Himachal

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents

5
Features

Kullu ravaged

6
Punjab

Punjab rain fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accuses Governor of obstructing Sikh Gurdwara Bill, defying will of people

8
Punjab

Rain fury: At least 55 people killed in Punjab, Haryana; relief work underway

9
Features

Himalayas under threat

10
Punjab

Governor delaying assent to gurdwaras Bill, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Punjab rain fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Crops on hundreds of acres at Chandpura and Sidhani villages...

1,390 villages in14 districts of Punjab still affected by floods

1,390 villages in 14 districts of Punjab still affected by floods

25,160 people have been evacuated to safer places

Punjab, Haryana work to restore water, electricity supply as floodwater recedes

Punjab, Haryana work to restore water, electricity supply as floodwater recedes

Authorities still engaged in relief work and plugging breach...

File income tax return at the earliest; govt not contemplating extension of July 31 deadline

File income tax return at the earliest, govt not contemplating extension of July 31 deadline

‘ITR filing has been at a much faster pace than last year an...

Will not support Centre's Delhi services ordinance in Parliament: Congress

Will not support Centre's Delhi services ordinance in Parliament: Congress

'A positive development', says AAP


Cities

View All

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Patwari held for taking Rs 4K bribe

Water below danger mark in Ravi, Beas

Farmers yet to drain floodwater from fields

State of amenities: Sans gardener, sanitation goes for toss at second park in Bhalla Colony

City to have SCADA centre next month

Chandigarh to have SCADA centre next month

Three Sukhna Choe bridges still closed

70K candidates to take test for 177 posts of conductor, driver

36 down with diarrhoea in Mohali district

Health activities under watch in district, says DC

Flood situation improves in Delhi as Yamuna water level drops to 206.02 metres

Flood situation improves in Delhi as Yamuna water level drops to 206.02 metres

Sleeping under tarpaulin, uncertainty over food and defecating in open—how flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi

Govt reduces subsidised rate of tomato to Rs 80/kg with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR, other locations

Delhi Police register case over call threatening hijacking of Air India flight to Tel Aviv

Yamuna level recedes, but fresh rain a worry

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Govt prepared to prevent spread of waterborne diseases: Health Minister

Union Minister visits flood-affected areas

Railways resumes train services from Jalandhar

Special Secretary reviews health facilities at rehab centre, Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Water level recedes in most flood-hit areas in Ludhiana

Body of Navy engineer swept away in Manali floods found

Ludhiana NGOs raise Rs 17.5 crore to give new lease of life to toddler

Ludhiana businessman duped of Rs 32 lakh

Boy washed away

Boy washed away

Lok Adalat : 111 cases setlled

Cops crack murder case, arrest five

Thefts rise in flood-hit Gopal Colony

Residents protest dumping of waste on Sirhind Choe banks