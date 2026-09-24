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Home / Business / Filmgiants And Auditions India Will Lead The Indo-Russian Cinema - Raajveer Sharma (Film Producer, Bollywood)

Filmgiants And Auditions India Will Lead The Indo-Russian Cinema - Raajveer Sharma (Film Producer, Bollywood)

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ANI
Updated At : 03:32 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India] / (Moscow) [Russia], September 24: Recently, Actor turned producer Raajveer sharma was in Moscow to attend the joint meeting with Indo -Russian film makers and Indian Embassy officials.

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Our correspondent interviewed him about his discussions with russian film makers and benefits of making Indo- Russian Films.

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He explained that he is very much excited about the recent developments between our nations.

He says that India and Russia shares a great bond in culture, friendship and brotherhood and now under the leadership of prime minister Sh. Narender Modi and russian President Mr. Vladimir Putin, we are also ready to expand our cultural relations through cinema. he said Russia is a great nation and purely unexplored from the cinematic point of view. Now the Russian Government is also giving Priority to international filmmakers and providing all the facilities to shoot in Moscow and the other regions.

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Further he stated that he had very vast discussions with Indian Embassy Officials and Moscow Tourism Official Ms. Catherine Trofimova(Head Of Projects, International Cooperation Divison Moscow Tourism) regarding film making in Russia.

Raajveer sharma also visited Kabardino Balkarian State University, Nalchik and Met with the Top officials. Mrs. Asiyat Zhurtova ( Head Dean, Higher School Of International Education), Mr. Amir Kulov Mamilovich (Director AMIKS), Mrs. Lana Kulova (Actress and Singer AMIKS), Mr. Sagar Sharma (Head, Indo-Russian Cinema Initiative) and discussed the future film projects in association with the University.

Raaveer Sharma's company Filmgiants and Auditions India is taking a huge step towards international talent discovery with the launch of Auditions India Russia, an initiative aimed at connecting young artists from Russia with opportunities in the Indian entertainment industry.

The initiative is being developed in association with Kabardino-Balkarian State University and Sagar sharma. The focus is on bringing Indian and Russian artists, students and creative professionals together through auditions, cultural activities, events, awards ceremony and entertainment projects.

Auditions India Russia will provide a platform for people interested in acting, singing, dancing, modelling, music and filmmaking to showcase their talent.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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