Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Filmmaker Rajan Luthra Introduces First Volume of 'Mahayogi, Your Conscience' Exploring Inner Awareness and Oneness

Filmmaker Rajan Luthra Introduces First Volume of 'Mahayogi, Your Conscience' Exploring Inner Awareness and Oneness

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:32 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 7: Entrepreneur, filmmaker and philanthropist Rajan Luthra has introduced the first volume of his literary work, Mahayogi, Your Conscience – The Echoes of King Soul, exploring themes of self-awareness, human conscience, compassion and spiritual unity. The announcement forms part of his ongoing creative initiative, which brings together literature and cinema to examine the relationship between individual consciousness and collective responsibility.

The first volume was presented with a Diwali message centred on the concept of 'Oneness', encouraging readers to reflect on their inner values and the importance of compassion in everyday life. According to Luthra, the second volume is scheduled for release next week, continuing the philosophical and spiritual themes introduced in the opening instalment.

The book examines the idea of conscience as an individual's internal guide, drawing on concepts of self-reflection, moral responsibility and spiritual awareness. Through the central voice of Mahayogi, the narrative encourages readers to recognise the significance of honesty, empathy, forgiveness and service to others, irrespective of religious or cultural backgrounds.

Advertisement

Speaking about the inspiration behind the project, Rajan Luthra said, "In Varanasi in 2024, I experienced a divine calling to embrace the role of Mahayogi, Your Conscience, or Aapki Antaratma. The journey asked me to become Shunya, or zero, by surrendering the ego that kept me separate from others. Through Mahayogi, I felt called to give voice to the conscience within us and explore the consciousness that connects us all."

The publication is part of Luthra's broader creative journey, which includes several literary and cinematic projects exploring spirituality, personal transformation and social responsibility. One of these projects is Mahayogi, Ek Path Ekta Ka – Highway 1 to Oneness, a film that, according to Luthra, took approximately 12 years to produce. He stated that the project has been awaiting certification from the relevant film certification authority for nearly a year.

Advertisement

Another film, Tum Hee Shiv Ho, was shot in Varanasi over a single day and is currently undergoing post-production. Luthra has described the production as a spiritually significant experience inspired by his devotion to Lord Shiva. The filmmakers are exploring opportunities for an OTT release, along with the possibility of a theatrical release.

Luthra is also developing a three-volume literary series titled Mahayogi, Your Conscience – Stop the War, which will examine the relationship between individual awareness, human suffering and the pursuit of peace. A further creative project, I Am Your Conscience, is being planned as a film story accompanied by three books.

Through these interconnected projects, Luthra aims to explore how personal reflection and spiritual understanding can influence human relationships and encourage greater social responsibility.

Advertisement

Explaining the central message of his literary work, Luthra said, "Oneness begins with understanding ourselves. When we recognise the conscience within us, we become more aware of our responsibilities towards our families, communities and humanity. The message of Mahayogi is to encourage compassion, honesty and respect for every individual."

The author also emphasised that the underlying philosophy of the project is intended to transcend religious distinctions, presenting conscience and compassion as shared human values.

The literary and cinematic initiatives are associated with Luthra's broader work through One Dollar Media and his philanthropic activities.

AMAZON BOOK: Mahayogi: Your Conscience Volume 1

https://share.google/0KgpCoUogcbmXNuMx 

YOUTUBE CHANNEL: One Dollar Media

https://youtube.com/@onedollarmedia 

With the introduction of Mahayogi, Your Conscience – The Echoes of King Soul, Luthra seeks to extend his exploration of spirituality and human consciousness into a series of publications and films addressing personal growth, peaceful coexistence and collective well-being.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts