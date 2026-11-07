Filmmaker Rajan Luthra Introduces First Volume of 'Mahayogi, Your Conscience' Exploring Inner Awareness and Oneness

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 7: Entrepreneur, filmmaker and philanthropist Rajan Luthra has introduced the first volume of his literary work, Mahayogi, Your Conscience – The Echoes of King Soul, exploring themes of self-awareness, human conscience, compassion and spiritual unity. The announcement forms part of his ongoing creative initiative, which brings together literature and cinema to examine the relationship between individual consciousness and collective responsibility.

The first volume was presented with a Diwali message centred on the concept of 'Oneness', encouraging readers to reflect on their inner values and the importance of compassion in everyday life. According to Luthra, the second volume is scheduled for release next week, continuing the philosophical and spiritual themes introduced in the opening instalment.

The book examines the idea of conscience as an individual's internal guide, drawing on concepts of self-reflection, moral responsibility and spiritual awareness. Through the central voice of Mahayogi, the narrative encourages readers to recognise the significance of honesty, empathy, forgiveness and service to others, irrespective of religious or cultural backgrounds.

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Speaking about the inspiration behind the project, Rajan Luthra said, "In Varanasi in 2024, I experienced a divine calling to embrace the role of Mahayogi, Your Conscience, or Aapki Antaratma. The journey asked me to become Shunya, or zero, by surrendering the ego that kept me separate from others. Through Mahayogi, I felt called to give voice to the conscience within us and explore the consciousness that connects us all."

The publication is part of Luthra's broader creative journey, which includes several literary and cinematic projects exploring spirituality, personal transformation and social responsibility. One of these projects is Mahayogi, Ek Path Ekta Ka – Highway 1 to Oneness, a film that, according to Luthra, took approximately 12 years to produce. He stated that the project has been awaiting certification from the relevant film certification authority for nearly a year.

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Another film, Tum Hee Shiv Ho, was shot in Varanasi over a single day and is currently undergoing post-production. Luthra has described the production as a spiritually significant experience inspired by his devotion to Lord Shiva. The filmmakers are exploring opportunities for an OTT release, along with the possibility of a theatrical release.

Luthra is also developing a three-volume literary series titled Mahayogi, Your Conscience – Stop the War, which will examine the relationship between individual awareness, human suffering and the pursuit of peace. A further creative project, I Am Your Conscience, is being planned as a film story accompanied by three books.

Through these interconnected projects, Luthra aims to explore how personal reflection and spiritual understanding can influence human relationships and encourage greater social responsibility.

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Explaining the central message of his literary work, Luthra said, "Oneness begins with understanding ourselves. When we recognise the conscience within us, we become more aware of our responsibilities towards our families, communities and humanity. The message of Mahayogi is to encourage compassion, honesty and respect for every individual."

The author also emphasised that the underlying philosophy of the project is intended to transcend religious distinctions, presenting conscience and compassion as shared human values.

The literary and cinematic initiatives are associated with Luthra's broader work through One Dollar Media and his philanthropic activities.

AMAZON BOOK: Mahayogi: Your Conscience Volume 1

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YOUTUBE CHANNEL: One Dollar Media

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With the introduction of Mahayogi, Your Conscience – The Echoes of King Soul, Luthra seeks to extend his exploration of spirituality and human consciousness into a series of publications and films addressing personal growth, peaceful coexistence and collective well-being.

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