Final Call for All in Print China 2026: Register Now for Your Printing Journey

SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence, automated production processes, innovative materials and sustainable packaging solutions are transforming the print and packaging industry worldwide. All in Print China 2026, organized by the Printing Technology Association of China, China Academy of Printing Technology, and Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., will bring these developments to life from 12 to 16 October 2026 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), bringing together international technology providers, printing and packaging companies, and decision-makers from one of the industry's most important markets. As part of the drupa alliance, the trade fair connects the Chinese market with the international print and packaging community, enabling trade visitors and companies from around the world to discover technological developments first-hand and establish new business contacts.

More than 1,100 exhibitors from 15 countries will present their solutions across 120,000 square meters of exhibition space. The organizers expect more than 120,000 trade visitors from over 120 countries and regions. Internationally established technology providers including HEIDELBERG, BOBST, Canon, Epson, HP, Kodak and Konica Minolta, Durst, ESKO, SCREEN, Mimaki, RISO, Xeikon, and Manroland Goss have confirmed their participation. This makes All in Print China one of the leading events for the print and packaging industry in Asia.

Advertisement

"All in Print China is far more than a trade fair - it is the definitive gateway to Asia's most vibrant print and packaging market. For 23 years, it has stood as a trusted global beacon for technology launches, cross-border collaboration, and firsthand insight into the fast-evolving Chinese and Asian customer landscape. As we celebrate our 10th edition, we take pride in this remarkable journey and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to championing innovation and international dialogue in an industry that never stands still." says Evian Gu, General Manager of Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Advertisement

China as a driving force for print and packaging

China is a major production, technology and sales market for the international print and packaging industry. All in Print China offers international trade visitors the opportunity to experience current technology and investment trends first-hand and gain insights into developments and requirements in the Chinese market.

Advertisement

"International markets are evolving rapidly, with different technological priorities. This makes platforms that provide orientation and facilitate direct exchange across market boundaries all the more important. All in Print China fulfils this role in a key market for our industry and is therefore an important part of the drupa alliance," says Sabine Geldermann, Director drupa, Portfolio Print Technologies at Messe Düsseldorf.

From AI to packaging production: technologies for the next generation of production

As Chinese manufacturers respond to shorter runs, customization and growing demands for efficiency and intelligent production, AI and automation are becoming essential across the industry chain. All in Print China 2026 will showcase how these innovations are being applied in practical production scenarios, from digital workflows and intelligent process control to printing, finishing and packaging.

The exhibition concept comprises seven thematic areas: Digital Printing & Pre-press, Comprehensive Printing, Packaging Printing & Post-press Converting, Comprehensive Packaging, Label & Flexible Packaging & Materials & Fittings, Inks & Innovative Materials, and Innovative Digital & Intelligent Technologies. On-site events such as Epson New Solution Launch Ceremony will further offer first-hand insights into how these technologies are being translated into the shop floor.

Where know-how meets business: high-level exchange with international reach

Alongside its technology showcase, All in Print China 2026 will present more than 60 accompanying events. The Asian Print Awards will spotlight outstanding achievements and innovations across the printing sector, while thematic forums such as 2026 Shanghai Printing Forum, International Forum on the Cooperative Development of the Sino-European Printing and Packaging Industry will facilitate professional exchange on emerging trends and future development. Indonesia Day will also offer a dedicated platform for industry connections between China and Indonesia.

Business Matchmaking Events and international delegations will connect exhibitors with qualified buyers from Europe, the Americas, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. These will be complemented by visitor groups from key Chinese production and industrial regions. International Pavilion Premium Tours and drupa Connect Hub will further provide focused access to relevant technologies and applications.

Please note that all events are subject to change on site. Further information and free visitor registration are available at https://www.allinprint.com/links?id=1092

Media/Visitor Contact:

Ms. Amily Deng Marcom Manager Phone: +86 21 6169 8310 Email: Amily.Deng@mds.cn

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)