Final Call to Register for SNAP: Build a Career at the Intersection of Business and Technology with SIDTM

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: With the SNAP 2026 registration deadline approaching, Symbiosis Institute of Digital and Telecom Management (SIDTM), Pune, is inviting management aspirants to apply for its MBA in Digital and Telecom Management for the 2027–29 academic batch. Candidates can register for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) until November 25, 2026.

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As technology becomes an integral part of business operations, organisations are increasingly looking for professionals who can understand both management and digital technologies. SIDTM's two-year, full-time MBA programme is designed around this growing requirement, offering students an opportunity to develop managerial skills alongside an understanding of technology and its applications in business.

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The institute offers three specialisations: Systems and Finance, Marketing and Finance, and AI and Analytics. The programme combines classroom learning with practical exposure through industry interactions, live projects, case studies and internships. Students also gain insights into areas such as digital transformation, technology consulting, business analytics and telecommunications.

Speaking about the programme, Dr. CA. Abhijit Chirputkar, Director, SIDTM Pune, said, "Technology is changing the way businesses function, and management graduates today need to understand much more than traditional business practices. At SIDTM, we focus on helping students connect their management knowledge with the practical use of technology. Our aim is to prepare young professionals who can adapt to changing industry needs, take on new challenges and contribute meaningfully to the organisations they join."

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SNAP 2026 is scheduled to take place on December 13, 19 and 26, 2026. Candidates can appear for up to three attempts, with their highest score considered for the final percentile calculation.

Applicants interested in joining SIDTM must complete their SNAP registration by November 25, 2026, followed by the institute's separate application process by January 11, 2027. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to participate in the subsequent selection rounds.

With the registration deadline nearing, interested candidates are encouraged to complete the application formalities within the specified dates.

For SNAP registration, visit www.snaptest.org. More information about SIDTM and its MBA programme is available at www.sidtm.edu.in.

About SIDTM

Symbiosis Institute of Digital and Telecom Management (SIDTM), Pune, is a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University). Established in 1996, the institute focuses on management education in digital technology and telecommunications. Its MBA in Digital and Telecom Management brings together business education, technology-related learning and industry exposure to prepare students for careers across a range of sectors.

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