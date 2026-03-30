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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 30: With the registration deadline of April 15, 2026, approaching rapidly, Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), Noida, is inviting aspiring undergraduate students to apply for its flagship Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Honours programme through the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2026.

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SCMS Noida, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has built a strong reputation for delivering quality management education that combines academic rigor with industry relevance. Backed by a legacy of over five decades, the Symbiosis brand is recognized for its commitment to excellence, global outlook, and holistic student development.

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SET 2026: Key Dates and Admission Timeline

The SET 2026 process follows a clearly defined schedule, enabling candidates to plan their application journey effectively:

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- Last Date to Register and Pay for SET: April 15, 2026

- Admit Card Release: April 24, 2026 (Test 1) and April 30, 2026 (Test 2)

- SET Examination Dates: May 2, 2026 (Test 1) and May 10, 2026 (Test 2)

- SET Result Declaration: May 20, 2026

Following the declaration of SET results, candidates must complete the institute-specific application and selection process for SCMS Noida:

- Last Date to Apply to SCMS Noida: May 21, 2026

- Shortlist for Personal Interaction (PI): May 27, 2026

- PI Slot Booking Window: May 28-29, 2026

Programme Overview

The BBA (Honours/Honours with Research) programme at SCMS Noida is designed to equip students with a strong foundation in business and management principles while integrating contemporary industry trends. The curriculum spans core areas such as finance, marketing, human resources, and operations, alongside emerging domains like digital transformation, business analytics, and entrepreneurship.

A distinctive feature of the programme is its emphasis on experiential learning. Students engage in case-based learning, internships, live projects, and industry interactions, ensuring practical exposure alongside theoretical knowledge. This approach enables students to develop critical thinking, problem-solving capabilities, and leadership skills essential for the evolving global business landscape.

Institutional Legacy and Academic Excellence

SCMS Noida benefits from being part of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), a leading institution known for its multidisciplinary ecosystem and international collaborations. The university's legacy of over 50 years reflects its dedication to nurturing professionals who are not only academically proficient but also socially responsible and globally aware.

The Symbiosis network provides students with access to a diverse academic environment, enabling cross-disciplinary learning and exposure to global best practices.

Placement Highlights

SCMS Noida has consistently maintained a strong placement record, with students securing opportunities across sectors such as consulting, banking and financial services (BFSI), marketing, and technology. The institute's placement cell actively engages with leading organizations to facilitate career opportunities for students.

Top recruiters include Deloitte, KPMG, EY, and Accenture, among others. Students are offered roles such as Business Analyst, Marketing Executive, Financial Analyst, and Human Resource Associate. The compensation packages offered are competitive and reflect the institute's focus on skill development and industry alignment.

Application Process

Admission to the BBA (Honours/Honours with Research) programme at SCMS Noida involves a two-step process. Candidates must first register and appear for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2026 by paying a registration fee of approximately INR 2,250. Subsequently, candidates are required to apply separately to SCMS Noida by paying the programme-specific application fee.

Shortlisted candidates based on SET performance will be invited for the Personal Interaction (PI) stage, which forms a crucial component of the final selection process.

With limited seats and increasing competition each year, prospective students are encouraged to complete their applications well before the April 15, 2026, deadline. SCMS Noida offers a dynamic and future-focused learning environment that enables students to build strong business acumen, leadership capabilities, and a global perspective.

For more information: https://www.scmsnoida.ac.in/admission#important-dates

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