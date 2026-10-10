PRNewswire

Bangkok [Thailand], October 10: The Ministry of Finance of Thailand and the Bank of Thailand are involved in preparations for the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group—an event, given its scale, often dubbed the "Olympics of Finance."

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The preparation team, headed by Dr. Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, alongside Dr. Vinit Visessuvanapoom, Director General of the Fiscal Policy Office, and Mr. Nadhavudh Dhamasiri, Deputy Director General of the Fiscal Policy Office, guided members of the press through the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) to showcase the venue's full readiness for the meetings. With preparations completed on all fronts ahead of the official handover to the IMF and the World Bank, Thailand is set to open its doors to over 15,000 policymakers, economists, government officials, private sector executives, and media representatives from 191 countries who are coming together to jointly shape the direction of the global economy.

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Dr. Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, stated that Thailand will open its doors next week from 12 – 18 October 2026 to welcome world economic and financial leaders as host of the 2026 IMF–World Bank Group Annual Meetings. Hosting this gathering is akin to bringing the global headquarters of the IMF and the World Bank Group from Washington, D.C., directly to Thailand. For this milestone occasion, the Thai government has not only prepared facilities and infrastructure to the highest international standards, but has also integrated advanced technology and digital innovation, while infusing Thailand's distinctive identity and culture—including warmth, friendship, and the meticulous care of Thai Hospitality—into every aspect of the welcome, creating a lasting impression and underscoring Thailand's standing on the world stage.

Regarding venue readiness, the QSNCC has elevated its operations to international benchmarks. Highlights include a state-of-the-art Master Control Room and broadcast transmission systems built to the same caliber as major global events like the FIFA World Cup and UEFA Champions League, managed by an elite team with direct operational experience from the World Economic Forum in Davos. Concurrently, the highest level of security is being implemented in close coordination with the Royal Thai Police through a multi-tiered security zoning system, featuring 17 X-ray checkpoints, 19 walk-through security gates, and integrated 24-hour CCTV surveillance. Dedicated security personnel are also stationed around the clock across all 21 official delegate hotels. To date, registration has exceeded 15,000 attendees and continues to increase, reflecting the international community's confidence in convening in Thailand to set the agenda for the global economy.

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Dr. Ekniti added that beyond generating an immediate economic injection of approximately THB 1.05 billion to 2.25 billion—driven by an estimated 15,000 attendees staying an average of 7–10 days with a daily expenditure of THB 10,000–15,000 per person distributed across tourism, hotels, restaurants, and local community products—the Annual Meetings also open the door to the nation's economic future by showcasing Thailand's potential as a regional investment hub for future industries in Southeast Asia. The government will seize this opportunity to highlight its readiness in digital infrastructure, clean energy, and investment incentives to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into target industries, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Electric Vehicles (EV), which will serve as new growth engines driving the economy and sustainably elevating national competitiveness.

In addition, the event highlights Thai Soft Power and culture through venue decor adorned with 40 traditional Thai textile patterns from 28 communities across 21 provinces—such as Tai Lue woven fabric, elephant-patterned Pha Khao Ma, and batik featuring the "Buppha Borom Rachineenart" pattern (Queen Mother Floral Batik) as well as Cattleya Queen Sirikit (a hybrid orchid named in honor of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother)—reflecting the value of Thai local wisdom on the world stage. Also on display are two "Impact Piece" sculptures, each of which weaves natural materials with indigenous craftsmanship to symbolize unity, cooperation, and sustainable progress. Furthermore, the culinary program features certified Thai Geographical Indication (GI) products, allowing international delegates to experience distinctive local flavors through specially crafted items, including "AM Brew" coffee made with premium Thai beans and "Thai Tea by QSNCC," meticulously prepared with high-quality domestic ingredients.

Dr. Vinit Visessuvanapoom, Director-General of the Fiscal Policy Office, addressed the "Green Meeting" initiative, noting that Thailand and QSNCC—a certified green building facility—are committed to delivering an environmentally friendly conference through concrete actions. These include providing a dedicated fleet of over 320 electric vehicles (EVs) for attendees, projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 95.8 metric tons of CO₂ equivalent (tCO₂eq), comparable to planting over 9,580 mature trees; circular waste management that upcycles food waste into organic fertilizer; a paperless digital meeting system; and significantly reducing single-use plastics across all catering operations.

Another major highlight is the "Thailand Pavilion" exhibition, organized into three core zones:

- Zone 1: Digital Public Infrastructure presents Thailand's advances in digital financial infrastructure, including PromptPay and cross-border QR code payments, as well as data-driven technologies that help local community shops and micro-entrepreneurs gain greater access to financial services and economic opportunities.

- Zone 2: Climate Resilience outlines different approaches to mitigating climate change risks, ranging from integrated flood management and data mapping for vulnerable groups to eco-tourism and low-carbon urban and community development.

- Zone 3: Longevity showcases Thailand's healthcare system and wellness economy, covering Universal Health Coverage, the nationwide Village Health Volunteers (VHV) network, functional health foods, bio-cosmetics, traditional Thai massage, precision medicine, and the broader wellness industry—one of Thailand's core competitive strengths.

In addition, an honorary royal exhibition titled "The Royal Legacy: Building Resilience and Empowering People" reflects the royal development philosophies that laid the foundation for Thailand's resilience and sustained improvement in quality of life. These enduring development principles not only hold deep significance for Thailand, but also align closely with global priorities, including sustainable development, inequality reduction, disaster response, and crisis management.

"This comprehensive readiness across the board proves that Thailand is ready to act as a gracious host in welcoming representatives from 191 countries worldwide, making the 2026 IMF–World Bank Group Annual Meetings a historic forum connecting vision, innovation, new investment opportunities, and international cooperation together sustainably," Dr. Vinit concluded.

For schedules and official event updates, please visit:

Website: https://www.am2026thailand.go.th

Facebook: AM2026 Thailand (https://www.facebook.com/AM2026THAILAND)

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