DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets AIIB President, discusses India project pipeline and focus on AI

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets AIIB President, discusses India project pipeline and focus on AI

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:02 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Doha [Qatar], September 29 (ANI): Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman met Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) President Zou Jiayi on the sidelines of the AIIB Annual Meeting 2026 in Doha, Qatar, where both leaders discussed the robust pipeline of the bank's projects in India.

According to the Ministry of Finance on X, the bilateral discussions centered on cooperation, operational expansion, and institutional priorities. During the interaction, both leaders also evaluated options for expanding the multilateral institution's global presence, including operations within India.

Advertisement

The engagement opened with mutual acknowledgements of recent milestones. President Zou congratulated the Union Finance Minister on the successful conduct of the BRICS Leaders' Summit held in New Delhi.

Advertisement

In response, Sitharaman conveyed India's appreciation for the multilateral development institution's operational momentum, congratulating the bank on its strong performance in the first half of the year.

Sitharaman also conveyed India's formal backing for the multilateral lender's upcoming fiscal roadmap.

Advertisement

"India's support for the Bank's 2027 budget plans and focus areas for scaling up operations," the Finance Minister said.

Turning to ongoing and future portfolio activities, the AIIB chief recalled her previous on-ground evaluations in the country.

"Recalling her last visit to project sites in Delhi and Meerut, President AIIB said that the bank will continue financing projects for people, urban development and environmental protection," the Ministry noted.

Addressing future operational priorities, Sitharaman proposed widening the lender's conventional asset scope to align with emerging developmental requirements across sectors.

"AIIB could further expand beyond physical infrastructure financing to include newer infrastructure that focuses on AI, MSMEs, and skilling," the Ministry stated.

Elaborating on the domestic industrial landscape, the Minister emphasized the strategic role of smaller enterprises and the precise nature of institutional interventions required.

"MSMEs are the backbone of India's economy, and assistance for AI adaptability and manpower training can help MSMEs," the Finance Minister noted.

The meeting concluded with a policy observation on the governance architecture and regional orientation of the multilateral institution going forward.

"The Bank's regional centrality should continue to remain a defining institutional characteristic and an important anchor of its mandate," Sitharaman reiterated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts