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Home / Business / Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov, discusses India-Russia trade and economic cooperation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov, discusses India-Russia trade and economic cooperation

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ANI
Updated At : 06:32 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman met Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov in New Delhi on Friday, holding discussions focused on expanding bilateral economic engagement and trade ties between the two nations.

The bilateral dialogue addressed various facets of financial relations, trade facilitation, and cross-border connectivity.

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“Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman met Mr. Denis Alipov, Ambassador of Russia to India @AmbRus_India, in New Delhi today,” the Ministry of Finance said on X.

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The Ministry noted that both representatives explored avenues to advance economic links.

“The discussions focused on strengthening India–Russia financial and economic cooperation, facilitating bilateral trade, enhancing investment flows and exploring opportunities for greater financial connectivity,” the Ministry added. “Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening the longstanding India–Russia partnership.”

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The meeting with the Russian envoy followed a high-level review of regional economic matters conducted by the Union Finance Minister earlier in the week.

On Thursday, Nirmala Sitharaman met Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh at her office in Kartavya Bhawan, New Delhi, where the two leaders reviewed the state's financial health, and the Chief Minister sought enhanced central assistance.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister apprised the Union Finance Minister about the State Government's ongoing efforts to maintain financial discipline and improve fiscal management.

He highlighted that the State Government has successfully ensured the timely payment of salaries and pensions to its employees on the first working day of every month.

Khemchand Singh discussed the progress of Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) in the State and briefed the Finance Minister on the effective implementation of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and other developmental projects.

Highlighting the revenue losses suffered by Manipur over the last three years, the Chief Minister urged the Finance Minister for Central support to help the State tide over the current financial crisis.

He also requested additional funding under the SASCI (Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment) scheme.

The Union Finance Minister gave a positive response to the requests made by the Chief Minister. She assured that all possible help and support from the Centre will be extended to the State Government to improve the financial health of Manipur. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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