Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils panel to shape banking for Viksit Bharat

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government is set to announce a high-powered committee to examine the role and future direction of the banking sector in achieving the Viksit Bharat-2047 vision.

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Addressing the PSB Confluence-2026 in New Delhi, Sitharaman said the recommendations emerging from the two-day meeting of the top leadership of public sector banks would provide substantive inputs to the proposed committee. “This comes at a time when we expect the announcement on the high-powered committee to look into banking for Viksit Bharat,” Sitharaman said, adding that the committee would have the material generated during the conclave before it as it deliberated on its recommendations.

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She said the Department of Financial Services had prepared detailed, research-based documents on seven key areas for discussion at the conclave, with the objective of arriving at “a clear set of workable ideas” to take the banking and financial sectors forward.

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The proposed panel is expected to help determine the future role of banks in supporting the government’s Viksit Bharat-2047 vision, with Sitharaman stressing that less than two decades remained to achieve the target. “We are in ’26. So, less than or short of 20 years is what we have before us,” she said, calling it an opportune time to discuss the banking sector’s role in building a developed India. The minister said she would return on Tuesday to hear a detailed presentation on the outcomes of the discussions and urged the top leadership of public sector banks to “set the tone for India’s Viksit Bharat”.