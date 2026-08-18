Finance Minister Punjab Honours Dr Anshu Kataria as ‘Voice of Private Unaided Colleges of India’

PUCA President awarded at Millennial Awards 2026 in Chandigarh 18th August 2026:-Finance Minister Punjab, S. Harpal Singh Cheema honoured Dr. Anshu Kataria, President, Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA) & Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh with the prestigious “Voice of Private Unaided Colleges of India” award during the Millennial Awards 2026, held at JW Marriott, Chandigarh.

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S. Harpal Singh Cheema appreciated Dr. Kataria’s continuous efforts in raising the concerns of private unaided colleges and working for the welfare of students and educational institutions.

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On the occasion, Dr. Anshu Kataria, President, Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA) & Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges, appreciated the efforts of Finance Minister S. Harpal Singh Cheema for reviving the Post Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme for Punjabi students. He said that the Government has sanctioned Rs 432 crore towards pending PMS dues for 2017–20 and has assured the disbursement of more pending funds in the coming months.

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Dr. Kataria appreciated Cheema’s efforts to resolve the long-pending PMS issues of Punjab. On the occasion, teams from Aryans Group of Colleges, Swami Vivekanand Institute of Engineering and Technology, Doaba Group of Colleges, Indo Global Group of Colleges and Saraswati Group of Colleges were present.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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