 Finance Minister Sitharaman reviews bank preparedness in wake of stress in Western banking systems : The Tribune India

Finance Minister Sitharaman reviews bank preparedness in wake of stress in Western banking systems

Says PSBs must look at their business models closely to identify stress points

Finance Minister Sitharaman reviews bank preparedness in wake of stress in Western banking systems

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Tribune file



New Delhi, March 25

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a meeting here on Sunday to review the performance of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) on various financial health parameters, and the resilience of PSBs in light of the current global financial scenario emanating from the failure of some international banks in the US and Europe.

The meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad; Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS); and MDs & CEOs of Public Sector Banks.

During the review meeting, an open discussion was held with the MDs and CEOs of PSBs on the global scenario consisting of the failure of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the Signature Bank (SB) along with issues leading to the crisis in Credit Suisse, stated an official release.

Sitharaman reviewed the exposure of PSBs to this developing and immediate external global financial stress from both the short and the long-term perspectives and emphasised on preparedness along with due diligence through adherence to the regulatory framework by focusing on risk management, diversification of deposits and assets base.

She was of the view that PSBs must look at their business models closely to identify stress points, including concentration risks and adverse exposures. PSBs should also use this opportunity to frame detailed crisis management and communication strategies, she added.

The MD and CEOs of the PSBs informed the Finance Minister about their corporate governance practices, adherence to regulatory norms, ensure prudent liquidity management and continue to focus on having robust asset-liability and risk management.

Sitharaman was also informed by the PSBs that they are vigilant of developments in the global banking sector and are taking all possible steps to safeguard themselves from any potential financial shock.  All the major financial parameters indicate stable and resilient PSBs with robust financial health.

After detailed deliberations, the Finance Minister advised PSBs to remain vigilant about the interest rate risks and regularly undertake stress tests. Sitharaman also highlighted that PSBs must leverage the full potential of branches opened in International Financial Services Centres in GIFT City Gujarat to identify international opportunities, including prospects related to Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs).

Also, during the course of discussion on the general banking scenario prevailing in the country, Finance Minister advised PSBs to take focused steps to attract the deposits given the steps taken by the Government to reduce the tax arbitrage in some debt instruments.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Uncle ex-cop, Amritpal Singh knew functioning of police force

2
Punjab

Punjab minister Harjot Bains marries IPS officer Jyoti Yadav in Rupnagar

3
Punjab

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal sighted at Delhi’s ISBT: Sources

4
Punjab

'Let us surrender', uncle told Amritpal Singh

5
Diaspora

Indian-Americans rally in support of India at San Francisco Consulate

6
Nation

Not interested in assurances, we want action: MEA on attacks by pro-Khalistani protesters on Indian missions

7
Nation

The ordinance Rahul Gandhi trashed could have saved him

8
Nation

Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can't contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed

9
Musings

The ‘witches’ of Solan

10
Punjab

Man found dead at ‘Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’ site in Mohali

Don't Miss

View All
Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story
Trending

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story

Top News

Differences between government and judiciary doesn’t mean confrontation: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Differences between government and judiciary doesn't mean confrontation: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

The minister inaugurates Chief Judicial Magistrate court, Ma...

Never asked for foreign intervention, BJP leaders lied in Parliament to divert Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi addresses press after disqualification from LS

Disqualified from Lok Sabha as PM Modi scared of my next speech on Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi

'I am Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar,' he said when asked ...

Rahul’s disqualification not linked to Adani episode, stay not sought to encash issue in Karnataka polls: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification not linked to Adani episode: BJP

Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says stay on convi...

PIL in SC challenges constitutional validity of Section 8(3) of Representation of People Act after Rahul’s disqualification

PIL in Supreme Court challenges 'automatic disqualification' of lawmakers upon conviction and 2-year sentence

The plea is filed by a Kerala-based social activist

Boxer Nitu Ghanghas becomes world champion with 5-0 win over Mongolia's Altansetseg

Boxer Nitu Ghanghas becomes world champion with 5-0 win over Mongolia's Altansetseg

Ghanghas is the 6th Indian boxer to be crowned world champio...


Cities

View All

Rajnath Singh visits Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab's Beas, meets chief Dhillon

Rajnath Singh visits Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab's Beas, meets chief Gurinder Dhillon

BSF seizes 8 kg narcotics along International Border in Amritsar, Tarn Taran sectors

Incessant rain, high-velocity winds cause further damage to wheat crop

MC seals 8 shops, collects Rs 22 lakh tax

No breakthrough in Ajnala robbery case

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Admn takes over 351-acre shamlat land in 17 villages

Chandigarh Admn takes over 351-acre shamlat land in 17 villages

Mohali MC clears Rs 190-cr budget with no new taxes

Chandigarh IT Dept overpaid SPIC Rs 1.62 cr in 2015; recover amount: Audit

Mercury dips amid showers in Chandigarh

PGI’s Urology Dept gets nod for cadaver kidney transplant

DCW seeks action against illegal conversion therapy for LGBTQI+ community

DCW seeks action against illegal conversion therapy for LGBTQI+ community

Delhi receives highest single-day rain in March in 3 years: IMD

Delhi Police lodge FIR under UAPA over violence at Indian Mission in UK

Amritpal Singh suspected to have left for Delhi: Police sources

Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Manish Sisodia in CBI’s excise policy case

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal pay obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal lay foundation stone of Guru Ravidas Bani research center at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: AAP’s power show at Dera Ballan today

Amritpal case: 3-day remand for Papalpreet's friend Baljit Kaur

Amritpal Singh's escape: 2 more held for providing bikes

Days after audio clip fiasco, AAP leader Rajiv Bhagat joins BJP

Estimated budget of ~1,062 cr unanimously approved by MC

Estimated budget of Rs 1,062 cr unanimously approved by MC

Mayor commends councillors for working unitedly for city

Pvt school student alleges molestation by principal

DMCH working under scanner, complaint filed

Police freeze drug peddlers' properties worth Rs 1.63 crore

Rain flattens wheat crop, farmers on edge

Rain flattens wheat crop, farmers on edge

Punjabi University students, staff stage protest at constituent colleges

Two arrested with stolen motorcycle

5 cellphones seized from jail

1,129 students get degrees