Finance Minister Sitharaman reviews bank preparedness in wake of stress in Western banking systems

New Delhi, March 25

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a meeting here on Sunday to review the performance of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) on various financial health parameters, and the resilience of PSBs in light of the current global financial scenario emanating from the failure of some international banks in the US and Europe.

The meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad; Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS); and MDs & CEOs of Public Sector Banks.

During the review meeting, an open discussion was held with the MDs and CEOs of PSBs on the global scenario consisting of the failure of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the Signature Bank (SB) along with issues leading to the crisis in Credit Suisse, stated an official release.

Sitharaman reviewed the exposure of PSBs to this developing and immediate external global financial stress from both the short and the long-term perspectives and emphasised on preparedness along with due diligence through adherence to the regulatory framework by focusing on risk management, diversification of deposits and assets base.

She was of the view that PSBs must look at their business models closely to identify stress points, including concentration risks and adverse exposures. PSBs should also use this opportunity to frame detailed crisis management and communication strategies, she added.

The MD and CEOs of the PSBs informed the Finance Minister about their corporate governance practices, adherence to regulatory norms, ensure prudent liquidity management and continue to focus on having robust asset-liability and risk management.

Sitharaman was also informed by the PSBs that they are vigilant of developments in the global banking sector and are taking all possible steps to safeguard themselves from any potential financial shock. All the major financial parameters indicate stable and resilient PSBs with robust financial health.

After detailed deliberations, the Finance Minister advised PSBs to remain vigilant about the interest rate risks and regularly undertake stress tests. Sitharaman also highlighted that PSBs must leverage the full potential of branches opened in International Financial Services Centres in GIFT City Gujarat to identify international opportunities, including prospects related to Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs).

Also, during the course of discussion on the general banking scenario prevailing in the country, Finance Minister advised PSBs to take focused steps to attract the deposits given the steps taken by the Government to reduce the tax arbitrage in some debt instruments.