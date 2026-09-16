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Home / Business / Finance Minister Sitharaman urges industry to propose tax rules for elimination, not just seek cuts

Finance Minister Sitharaman urges industry to propose tax rules for elimination, not just seek cuts

Sitharaman calls for evidence-backed proposals to remove outdated tax regulations, while highlighting GST reforms, digital taxation and space-sector taxation

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:22 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the 8th International Tax Conference on 'New Age Taxation' organised by the International Tax Research and Analysis Foundation, in Bengaluru. Image credit/PTI
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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday urged tax professionals and industry associations to look beyond their traditional demands for lower tax rates and exemptions and instead identify tax provisions that should be scrapped — including those that currently benefit their own industries.

Addressing the 8th International Tax Conference in Bengaluru, Sitharaman called for proposals backed by evidence and numbers, asking stakeholders to spell out how many taxpayers would be affected, the compliance costs involved, the likely revenue impact and any unintended consequences of proposed tax changes.

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“I’d like to receive a proposal stating, ‘this is a regulation that no longer benefits the tax system and should be eliminated, even though we currently gain from it,” she said.

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Sitharaman said the government’s tax reform approach was aimed at reducing litigation rather than merely clearing the existing backlog. The broader objective, she said, was to make voluntary compliance simpler while reserving enforcement for cases where it was genuinely necessary.

She cited the increase in monetary thresholds for departmental appeals — Rs 60 lakh before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Rs 2 crore before high courts and Rs 5 crore before the Supreme Court — as measures aimed at reducing tax disputes.

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GST 2.0 focuses on rates, process reforms next

On GST reforms, Sitharaman said GST 2.0 had largely focused on rationalising tax rates, while process-related reforms would be taken up at the next GST Council meeting scheduled for October 7.

“Due to our desire to reduce the rates, the process reform agenda was postponed to the next meeting, which is now planned for the first week of October,” she said.

She also clarified that there is currently no GST 3.0, saying the government remains focused on GST 2.0.

Digital economy poses new tax challenges

Sitharaman also highlighted the difficulties of taxing the rapidly evolving digital economy, including cryptocurrency and cloud computing.

On cryptocurrency, she said the issue remained under discussion in India and that the government had chosen to wait for greater clarity among stakeholders. Transactions, however, continue to be taxed at source.

Cloud computing, she said, presents even more fundamental questions for tax authorities — including how to determine the source of a digital product or service and who owns the underlying cloud infrastructure.

On taxation of the space industry, Sitharaman said commercial activities should be taxed, while the government could take a more relaxed approach towards research and development activities.

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