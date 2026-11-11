Finance Ministry allows govt officers to retain electronic devices after 4 years; purchase cap set at Rs 1.8 lakh

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): The Ministry of Finance has allowed eligible Central Government officers to retain their government-issued laptops, tablets and similar electronic devices after four years of use, while fixing a purchase ceiling of up to Rs 1.8 lakh plus taxes under revised guidelines.

According to an Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Expenditure, the purchase ceiling has been fixed at Rs 1.5 lakh plus taxes, while devices with more than 40 per cent Make-in-India content will have a higher ceiling of Rs 1.8 lakh plus taxes.

"The cost of device shall not be more than Rs. 1,50,000/- + taxes. However, for devices with Make-in-India (MII) component of more than 40%, the price ceiling shall be Rs. 1,80,000/- + taxes," the memorandum stated.

The revised guidelines cover laptops, tablets, notepads, ultrabooks, notebooks and similar devices issued for official work.

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On retaining these devices, the memorandum stated, "Post completion of four years of usage, the officer shall retain the issued device."

However, departments must ensure that all official data is erased before handing over the devices.

Officers who retire or leave government service before completing four years can retain their devices by paying their depreciated book value, calculated at an annual depreciation rate of 25 per cent.

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The guidelines also specify eligibility for receiving these devices.

Officers in Pay Level 12 and above will be eligible for devices covering 100 per cent of the sanctioned strength of their departments.

For gazetted officers in Pay Levels 8 to 11, eligibility has been fixed at 50 per cent, extendable to 75 per cent based on official requirements.

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The memorandum also states that officers cannot receive another device within four years unless the existing one is declared beyond economical repair.

The rules apply to Central Government ministries and departments, including attached and subordinate offices, but exclude state governments, PSUs, autonomous bodies and consultants.

The new memorandum replaces the July 21, 2023 guidelines, with revised retention provisions also applying to officers already holding government-issued devices. (ANI)

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