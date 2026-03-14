Financial Discipline and Operational Stability - Aztec Clarifies Technical Banking Classification of Jet Inks

VMPL

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New Delhi [India], March 14: In a compliance-driven industrial environment, companies built on strong governance, disciplined capital management and stable operations rarely face fundamental financial stress. During periods involving restructuring, promoter transitions or changes in banking security arrangements, temporary procedural classifications may arise, but such instances do not reflect the underlying strength of the business.

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Aztec Fluids & Machinery Limited has completed the regularisation of banking arrangements of its wholly owned subsidiary, Jet Inks Private Limited, reinforcing the Group's focus on financial discipline, operational continuity and structured growth.

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The earlier classification of the account of Jet Inks Private Limited under the NPA Category on 1st August 2025 was due to non-renewal of banking limits arising from discussions on the concerned security arrangements between the erstwhile and incoming promoter group with respect to the limits so availed. Importantly, the classification was not on account of non-payment of dues but was purely attributed to the technicalities of the specified banking norms.

Aztec promoters along with their banking partner arrived at a common platform post multiple discussions, and following the completion of required formalities and regularisation of banking arrangements, the account has now been reinstated to "Regular Operational Status", and the earlier NPA classification stands null and void. This removes the technical overhang related to the subsidiary's banking classification and enables Jet Inks to continue strengthening its operational and financial alignment with Aztec Fluids & Machinery Limited.

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Such situations may arise during transition phases involving security restructuring or banking limit renewals, however companies with strong operational performance, responsible promoter backing and stable banking relationships are able to resolve them without impacting business continuity. The resolution reflects the Group's financial credibility and its continued focus on building a stable and scalable integrated platform.

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