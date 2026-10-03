Financial discipline, reforms, infra investment bolstered India’s economy: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said India’s economic strength and resilience had been built over the past decade through fiscal discipline, infrastructure development, banking reforms, improved delivery systems and continuing structural reforms.

Speaking at the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi, the Finance Minister said the government had strengthened national frameworks through the introduction of the GST, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, and the four labour codes.

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She said India had weathered the challenges of the past four years while retaining its core economic strengths, citing 7.8 per cent real GDP growth in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27.

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The Finance Minister said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expected India’s general government debt to decline from 83.4 per cent of GDP in 2026 to 77.7 per cent in 2031, contrasting with a growing global trend.

Sitharaman said private investment would be crucial in the next phase of the economic cycle as India aims to maintain growth and enhance resilience amid a more uncertain global economic landscape. She also called for increased private investment and more funding for research and development (R&D).

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“Private investment must now lead the cycle, including in research and innovation,” Sitharaman said.

She said India's R&D spending is currently at 0.83 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), compared to 2.7 per cent in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, with the private sector contributing only 36 percent of the nation's total R&D spending.

On infrastructure development, Sitharaman said the capital expenditure for this fiscal year was projected at 12.22 lakh crore rupees. She added that the national highway system had grown by approximately 61 per cent and that the count of functioning airports had more than doubled since 2014.

She also emphasised that over 52 crore loans without collateral have been approved under the PM MUDRA Yojana. Emphasizing the PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Sitharaman mentioned that these programs have enhanced citizens' ability to engage in development and build resilience against challenges.