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Home / Business / Financial inclusion campaign in four Himalayan regions facilitates 1.96 lakh interventions

Financial inclusion campaign in four Himalayan regions facilitates 1.96 lakh interventions

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ANI
Updated At : 05:28 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): A month-long Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign conducted across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh facilitated 1.96 lakh solutions and interventions, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) said on Wednesday.

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The campaign, conducted from June 15 to July 15, was aimed at maximising participation in financial inclusion initiatives while taking into account the region-specific climatic conditions of weather-sensitive hilly areas.

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The campaign was organised through 6,084 camps across 31 districts, covering Gram Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the four regions.

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The initiative focused on expanding access to key financial security and social welfare schemes, including enrolment under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

The campaign also facilitated the opening of new Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts and the reactivation of inoperative accounts, aimed at bringing more people into the formal banking system.

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As part of efforts to improve the accessibility and reliability of banking services, the campaign also focused on Central KYC (CKYC) updation and nomination registration, along with Re-KYC for existing PMJDY and other savings bank accounts.

The DFS said the campaign also included awareness sessions on financial inclusion schemes and digital fraud, helping citizens understand available financial services and adopt safer digital banking practices.

The initiative brought essential financial services closer to citizens in remote and hilly areas, with the government emphasising the need to ensure that the benefits of financial inclusion reach every Gram Panchayat and ULB across the covered regions.

The campaign's focus on insurance, pension, banking access, KYC compliance and digital fraud awareness was aimed at addressing multiple aspects of financial inclusion through a single outreach programme.

The DFS said the 1.96 lakh solutions and interventions delivered during the campaign covered the identified focus areas of financial inclusion and helped strengthen access to formal financial services for citizens across the four regions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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