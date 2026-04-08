FinBox Launches MCP support for Sentinel AI; Enables complete Credit decisions within AI conversations

• Credit infrastructure platform adds standardized interface for AI-native lending experiences • The company currently works with with 100+ enterprises such as ABCL, PFL, and HDFC Bank National, April 08 -FinBox, a leading credit infrastructure platform serving over 100 enterprise lenders across banks, NBFCs, fintechs, and conglomerates, today announced support for MCP (Model Context Protocol) in Sentinel AI, its decision management platform that has facilitated over 6.5 billion decisions till date. MCP support allows AI agents, internal tools, and partner applications to trigger credit workflows directly through Sentinel AI using a standardized interface - without duplicating underwriting logic or compromising governance controls.

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With MCP support, lenders can enable conversational lending where borrowers move from inquiry to approval within the same AI interaction. They can build internal copilots that allow loan officers to simulate scenarios or trigger approvals through natural language, and power embedded finance integrations where partner applications offer lending through agent-led experiences. Through all of this, they maintain centralized governance, with all decisions running through the same underwriting models, fraud checks, and policy frameworks. The integration runs entirely within a lender's secure environment, ensuring data, models, and execution remain under institutional control.

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While borrowers can increasingly interact with AI to explore lending options, most credit decisions still require separate application flows or manual handoffs. The AI can inform, but it can't execute which creates friction at the moment of decision and forces lenders to choose between innovation and compliance. MCP support enables Sentinel AI to participate directly in these new interfaces, allowing underwriting, pricing, fraud checks, and policy-governed approvals to be triggered within the same interaction.

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“With AI interfaces becoming more capable, the question for lenders is no longer whether to adopt them, but how to ensure they connect back to governed decisioning,” said Rajat Deshpande, Co-founder and CEO of FinBox. “MCP support allows Sentinel AI to serve as the execution layer behind these new interfaces, so lenders can experiment with new journeys without rebuilding their credit infrastructure.” MCP provides a protocol layer that allows external systems to interact with Sentinel AI through a consistent interface. When an AI agent needs to make a credit decision, the agent sends a structured request to Sentinel AI via MCP. Sentinel AI then executes the decision using existing underwriting models, pricing rules, and fraud checks. The governed decision is returned to the agent within the same interaction, and all activity is logged and auditable within Sentinel AI's existing compliance framework. No duplication of logic. No fragmented decisioning. No compromise on governance.

“Lenders don’t want to rebuild their stack every time a new interface emerges,” said Srijan Nagar, Co-founder of FinBox. “MCP provides a consistent way for new systems to interact with Sentinel AI, reducing integration overhead while keeping governance intact.” (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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