"Find Anything, Anywhere": Bino Rolls Out Travel Vertical on WhatsApp, Hits 100,000 Vendors

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 6: A green chat bubble lights up on WhatsApp: "Need Bali eSIM and scooter for a week?" Ninety seconds later, three prepaid e-SIM links, two scooter rental offers--with helmet photos included--and a one-tap payment button appear in the same thread. An Indian filmmaker, fresh off the red-eye from Mumbai, swaps digital SIMs before baggage claim, collects a mint-green Honda Scoopy at the arrivals gate, and rides straight to Canggu's surf break. "All sorted before I found my passport stamp," she texts back.

Such seamless experiences have become routine with Bino, the WhatsApp-based search platform designed to find anything, anywhere. Users simply message their needs in plain text, incomplete phrases, or even voice notes, and Bino swiftly searches across extensive networks of verified partner businesses to present the best available options. These options can be sourced either from structured catalogs offering standardized services or dynamically from real-time offers and bids directly from local businesses. Additionally, users can engage in live, real-time conversations with trusted, verified businesses, ensuring personalized attention and immediate clarity on their choices. Bino seamlessly manages both static bookings and on-the-spot negotiations, making every interaction effortless and valuable.

With its new travel vertical, Bino Travel, the platform now connects users with more than 100,000 vendors across India's most popular tourist destinations and international hotspots. Whether it's scooter rentals in Bali, jeep rides in Gulmarg, craft-beer tours in Prague, or cozy homestays along the Konkan coast, Bino's vendor network covers every traveler's need.

Founded by Capt. Karan Javaji, a Cornell University graduate who returned to India to serve in public policy as an officer at the Reserve Bank of India, Bino reflects his vision for streamlined operations through advanced technology. Javaji, who continues to serve as a part-time Territorial Army officer, emphasizes Bino's commitment to supporting local businesses in a AI-driven era: "Discovery is turning pay-to-play, and small vendors can't out-advertise bigger brands." Bino not only helps these businesses get discovered but also provides them access to cutting-edge, AI-native technology through its Boni One Platform suite of tools. This includes Bow Chat, a conversation management platform designed specifically to empower small businesses by enhancing customer interactions, driving efficiency, and simplifying AI integration. Bino's onboarding for businesses remains as straightforward as exchanging contact details on WhatsApp, and vendors pay nothing until a transaction is complete.

Bino Bing--Bino Travel's trip-aware intelligence layer--continuously reads the context of each itinerary and pushes tailored suggestions, insider tips, and time-sensitive deals the moment they become relevant. With every leg of the journey stored in a single WhatsApp thread, Bino Bing turns scattered bookings and ad-hoc needs into a coherent, real-time feed, making sure travellers see only the most timely and useful information--exactly when they need it.

Most online travel agencies (OTAs) were architected for before you leave--price comparisons, package bundles and refundable tickets planned weeks in advance. Once the plane touches down, their utility drops sharply; travellers either fend for themselves or pay a premium for all-inclusive packages that hedge against uncertainty. Bino extends the value curve into the during-trip phase. Because every interaction lives inside a single WhatsApp thread, the platform functions as a real-time concierge: reading location pings, understanding half-typed questions ("late dinner still open?"), surfacing live inventory and even re-engaging with context-aware prompts through Bino Bing. By stitching pre-trip planning and on-trip problem-solving into one conversation, Bino removes the anxiety that drives travellers toward inflexible packages in the first place.

Users experience the simplicity of communicating through WhatsApp without needing additional apps, enjoying structured bookings alongside spontaneous, real-world assistance.

The last-minute hotels feature is a good example of how dynamic searches work in Bino. Picture landing in an unfamiliar city at 8:00 p.m. with no booking in hand. A single WhatsApp message--"budget hotel near airport, late check-in"--triggers Bino's dynamic search: property managers receive the ping, post instant offers and, within 90 seconds, the traveller sees room rates discounted by up to 70 percent compared with morning prices. The same exchange clears unsold inventory for hoteliers who might otherwise close the night with vacant rooms. By marrying last-minute demand to time-sensitive supply, Bino turns what was once a lost margin for businesses into an unexpected bargain for users.

Looking ahead, the Bino team prioritizes enhancing its partner network and refining the user experience through innovative product features. Immediate efforts include expanding and strengthening partnerships to offer even richer, more diverse options for users. A key product initiative is the Deal Finder feature, enabling users to simply share their location on WhatsApp and instantly receive personalized, real-time deals from trusted local businesses around them.

About Bino

Bino is a WhatsApp-based search platform using AI to help users find the best products, services and deals from networks of businesses-both through structured catalogs and real-time responses. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Bino simplifies discovery, booking, and problem-solving, turning complex, unstructured requests into rapid, reliable responses.

To use Bino's service, users simply send a WhatsApp message to +91-9800081110 (easy to remember as 98000-BINO) describing their needs, whether travel-related or everyday requirements. Businesses interested in joining the Bino partner network, can WhatsApp on +91-8024490265. For more information, visit https://bino.bot.

Press Contact: pr@bino.bot | +91-9800081110

