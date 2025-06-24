FinEdge Honoured at ET BFSI FinNext Awards 2025 for Transforming Goal-Based Investing

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 24: FinEdge,a leading digital wealth creation and goal-based investing platform, proudly announces that its proprietary bionic investing platform 'Dreams Into Action (DiA)', has been honoured at the ET BFSI FinNext Awards 2025 in the category of 'Innovative Wealth Planning Tools'. This recognition demonstrates FinEdge's commitment to enabling investors through innovative and hassle-free goal- based investment solutions.

Dreams Into Action (DiA) is a first-of-its-kind bionic investing platform that blends human expertise with advanced technology to make long-term, goal-based investing accessible, personalized, and purposeful. With more than ₹1,400 crore of goal-based investments made by 20,000 clients across 1,700 cities in India, it has significantly advanced intelligent wealth planning across the country.

On receiving the award Harsh Gahlaut, Founder and CEO, FinEdge, expressed his excitement, "We're honoured to receive the prestigious recognition from ET BFSI. We believe that the future of investment lies in technological innovation. With our property Dreams into Action (DiA), we've combined behavioural finance, predictive analytics, and empathy to create a platform that truly puts investors first. This award validates our mission to make purposeful, long-term investing accessible to everyone."

Built on rational expectations, collaboration, and hyper-customization, FinEdge's DiA creates a seamless partnership between investors and experts. It tailors investment strategies to individual cash flows, risk profiles, and financial behaviour, while helping users stay focused on goals through regular reviews, scenario analysis, and financial education. DiA empowers better investing for a new generation, by aligning the right products with each client's needs.

The ET BFSI FinNext Awards recognizes and honours outstanding achievements in the financial sector, celebrating organizations and individuals driving innovation and transformative change. FinEdge's 'Dreams Into Action' stood out for its ability to seamlessly integrate technology and human expertise, fostering better decision-making, improved financial outcomes, and enhanced client experiences. With its user-centric approach and focus on empowering individuals to make informed investment decisions, FinEdge is poised to make a lasting impact on the financial landscape of India

About FinEdge

FinEdge came into existence in the year 2011 with an aim to solve the core problem of the "investment gap" in India. FinEdge manages more than Rs. 1400 crores of goal-based investments of its clients across 1800 cities and 90 countries. FinEdge'sDreams into Action investing platform is a tech-enabled wealth management and goal planning platform that has helped thousands of investors create customised investing roadmaps for their goals. The platform enables a high degree of personalisation and employs a collaborative approach making it India's first BIONIC investing platform. The DiA platform allows FinEdge to have infinite geographic reach without compromising on the key requirements of investors, providing a convenient, low-cost, high-quality, process-driven, goal-oriented experience for clients. By keeping its objective of 'Investing with Purpose' at the centre of its strategies, FinEdge has been widely recognised as a preferred investing platform for executing goal-based investments.

www.finedge.in to learn more.

