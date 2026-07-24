Fineotex Chemical Q1 FY27 Earnings Release: Posts Robust Growth with Revenue at Rs 386.72 Crore

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: Fineotex Chemical Limited ("FCL" or "Company"), one of India's largest multinational specialty performance chemical manufacturers, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30th, 2026.

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Consolidated Financial Performance for Q1 & FY27:

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* Total Income of ₹386.72 Crore, YoY growth of 164.48% and QoQ growth of 19.66%

* EBITDA (excluding Other Income) of ₹59.14 Crore, YoY growth of 134.69% and QoQ growth of 35.37%

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* Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹48.21 Crore, YoY growth of 92.67% and QoQ growth of 10.07%

*EBITDA is calculated excluding Other Income

Performance Highlights:

* Total Income from Operations increased 164.48% YoY to ₹386.72 crore.

* Gross Profit increased 190.25% YoY to ₹133.40 crore; Gross Margin improved to 35.42%.

* EBITDA increased 134.69% YoY to ₹59.14 crore; EBITDA Margin at 15.70%.

* PAT increased 92.67% YoY to ₹48.21 crore.

* ROIC: 33.06%; ROCE: 25.56%; Working Capital: 72 days.

Operational Highlights:

* Successful integration of CrudeChem Technologies Group strengthened Fineotex's presence in Oil & Gas specialty chemicals.

* Operational efficiency, capacity utilisation, execution capabilities and scalability improved under Fineotex's management.

* Commissioned major capacity expansion at Texas facility, taking total manufacturing capacity to approximately 1,48,000 MTPA.

* Successfully passed on higher raw material costs, preserving healthy blended margins.

* Continues to evaluate inorganic growth opportunities while expanding across Textile, Oil & Gas, Water Treatment, FMCG and Cleaning & Hygiene.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Sanjay Tibrewala, Executive Director and CFO, Fineotex Chemical, said: "We delivered a strong start to FY27 with healthy growth in both revenues and profitability, supported by the successful integration of our oilfield specialty chemicals business. The acquisition has significantly enhanced our presence in the global oil & gas chemicals market and contributed meaningfully to the Company's overall performance.

During the quarter, CrudeChem continued to benefit from improved operational efficiencies, higher capacity utilisation and stronger execution capabilities, enabling us to build a more scalable and profitable business. As we continue to integrate the business and realise operational synergies, we remain confident of sustaining our margin profile while creating long-term value for our stakeholders."

Ms. Aarti Jhunjhunwala, Executive Director, Fineotex Chemical, said: "Our core domestic business continued to perform well during the quarter, backed by healthy demand across key end-user industries and the strength of our diversified specialty chemicals portfolio. Despite volatility in global raw material prices, we successfully managed input cost inflation through effective pricing actions while maintaining healthy margins and customer relationships.

We also commissioned a major capacity expansion at our U.S. manufacturing facility, strengthening our ability to serve larger customer requirements and support future growth in the North American oilfield chemicals market. Going forward, we remain focused on expanding our global footprint, enhancing our product offerings and leveraging our integrated platform to capitalise on emerging opportunities across our key business segments."

About Fineotex Chemical Limited

Fineotex Chemical Limited is one of the leading Indian multinational specialty performance chemical producers and provides sustainable technology-driven solutions to several industries, especially the textile & garment processing, clean and homecare &, water treatment, and oil & gas.

With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Ambernath, Navi Mumbai (India) and Selangor (Malaysia), and the United States, Fineotex is at the forefront of innovation and sustainability. Fineotex serves clients across Rs 70 countries with a robust network of 103+ dealers & distributors in India, an NABL-accredited R&D laboratory, and remains committed to providing innovative, reliable, and eco-friendly sustainable solutions tailored to the global market's evolving needs.

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