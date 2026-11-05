FINIXX Summit & Awards 2026 celebrates innovation and excellence across India’s BFSI sector

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: Adgully successfully hosted the FINIXX Summit & Awards 2026 on October 30 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, bringing together leading voices from the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), fintech, marketing and media industries to discuss the future of finance.

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Held under the theme ‘The Next Era of Finance: AI, Trust and the Reinvention of BFSI’, the summit explored how artificial intelligence, digital innovation and evolving consumer expectations are reshaping the financial services landscape. The discussions focused on the growing role of technology in transforming customer experiences, strengthening trust, driving business growth and redefining engagement in an increasingly digital-first financial ecosystem.

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The event brought together senior industry leaders, marketing professionals and technology experts for conversations around emerging opportunities and challenges in the BFSI sector. Key themes included the adoption of AI, building customer trust in a digital-first world, the changing role of marketing in financial services and the importance of innovation in creating meaningful consumer connections.

The summit featured distinguished speakers from across the BFSI, fintech, marketing and media ecosystem, including M V S Murthy, CMO, Federal Bank; Gaurav Modi, Vice President, Vertoz; Sapna Desai, CMO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance; Shefali Khalsa, CMO, TransUnion CIBIL Limited; Varun Kaushik, CMO, PolicyBoss; Subhra Bardhan, Senior Vice President, Kotak; Jinit Shah, VP – Media & Investments, PivotRoots; Sandeep Walunj, Chief Growth Officer, Equirus; Nikita Dilip Gupta, AVP – Marketing, Tata Capital; Ankit Goenka, Senior Vice President – Strategy & Transformations, Bajaj General Insurance; and Fawaz Jaleel, Head – Brand and Content, HDFC Securities; Nabajit Nath, Sales Director, India, Kargo; Divyansh Singh, Founder, Napptix. The industry leaders shared their perspectives on emerging trends, innovation, customer engagement and the changing dynamics of the financial services sector.

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The accompanying FINIXX Awards 2026 recognised outstanding campaigns, organisations and agencies for their contributions to innovation, creativity and excellence across the BFSI ecosystem.

Spotlight on the Winners of FINIXX Awards 2026

- BFSI Agency of the Year: Big Trunk Communications Pvt. Ltd.

- AI Innovation Agency of the Year: ARM Worldwide

- GEO Agency of the Year – BFSI: Pepper Content Global Private Limited

- BFSI Brand of the Year: State Bank of India

- Purpose-Driven BFSI Initiative of the Year: L&T Finance Ltd.

- Most Effective Influencer Marketing Campaign: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

- Best Women/Youth-Focused Offline Campaign: L&T Finance Ltd.

Read more about the Summit and the Awards here

Speaking about the event, Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO, Adgully, said, “The financial services industry is at a pivotal moment, where technology and innovation are reshaping how businesses engage with consumers and build lasting relationships. As AI creates new possibilities for the BFSI sector, customer trust, transparency and meaningful engagement will remain central to sustainable growth. Through FINIXX Summit & Awards 2026, we aim to bring industry leaders together to exchange ideas, recognise excellence and explore the opportunities shaping the next era of finance.”

FINIXX Summit & Awards 2026 was presented by Crichit by Adsphire as the Presenting Partner, with Napptix and PhonePe as Co-Powered By partners. Kargo, Strong Metrics and Vertoz joined as Gold Partners, while Explurger was the Social Media Partner, Teamology the Communication Partner and Dence the Gifting Partner.

About Adgully

Founded in 2009, Adgully is a leading digital destination for news, insights and analysis in media, marketing, advertising and entertainment. With a strong portfolio of high-impact IPs such as DIGIXX, SCREENEXX, MOBEXX, IMAGEXX, DATAMATIXX and CMO’s Charcha, Adgully continues to drive industry conversations and spotlight innovation across the ecosystem.

Expanding its global footprint, Adgully also operates Adgully Middle East, Adgully Asia and The PR Post, dedicated platforms that provide region-specific insights and amplify voices across global communications and marketing landscapes.

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