Finance Ministry keen on bringing all businesses under GST net

Vapi (Gujarat), November 7
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Finance Ministry’s focus is not only on increasing GST revenue but also on bringing all businesses under its ambit. She was speaking at a function to open 12 GST Suvidha Kendras in Gujarat.
GST brought tax rate down
GST collection is going up every year, every month. It has brought tax rates down on many items. Businessmen know they are not going to be double taxed under GST which was the case earlier. GST collection is increasing because of it. Nirmala Sitharaman, finance minister
“GST ‘one nation one tax’ collection is going up every year, every month. GST has brought tax rates down on many items compared to earlier times. Businessmen know they are not going to be double taxed under GST which was the case earlier. GST collection is increasing because of it,” Sitharaman said. But many establishments still prefer to remain out of the ambit of GST and are not part of the formal economy, she said.
“Why should they come in the tax net, not because they will pay me tax, but for the true strength of the economy… what we capture is only some and not entire… and formalisation of economy can happen only when everybody is onboard,” she said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case
The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states
Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...
Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993
Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...