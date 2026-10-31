Finnable Appoints Shrimohan Yadav, Former RBI Chief General Manager, as Independent Director on its Board

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 31: Finnable, a fast-growing NBFC building India’s most-trusted digital-first lending platform, announced the appointment of Shrimohan Yadav as an Independent Director on its Board, effective February 2026.

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Mr. Yadav brings 36 years of banking experience, including 29 years at the Reserve Bank of India across supervision, regulation, and financial inclusion, preceded by 7 years as a commercial banker in credit and financing at a large public sector bank. As Chief General Manager of the Department of Regulation for five years, he headed divisions on bank and NBFC ownership, licensing, and governance matters including board composition.

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He was a lead contributor to RBI's Internal Working Group on Ownership Guidelines for Private Sector Banks and its Discussion Paper on Governance in Banks (both 2020), and served on the Financial Stability Board's Compensation Monitoring Contact Group in Basel.

He currently serves as Independent Director on the boards of slice Small Finance Bank and Capri Global Housing Finance, among others and as Senior Advisor to Stride One Capital and IndusLaw. He also mentors fintech firms on regulatory matters through the RBI Innovation Hub.

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Why it matters

Mr. Yadav's appointment adds first-hand regulatory perspective on licensing, governance, and NBFC oversight to Finnable's Board, directly relevant as the Company scales under RBI's evolving supervisory framework.

“As Finnable scales, having the right voices at the board table matters more than ever. Shrimohan brings decades of first-hand regulatory experience from inside the RBI, and his perspective will sharpen our governance as we grow responsibly. We're glad to have him on this journey with us,” Nitin Gupta, CEO, Finnable.

"Finnable has anchored itself to a simple idea: the growth of our borrowers is inseparable from our own. At the heart of its vision is a segment of India's economy too often overlooked by formal credit systems, working professionals who form the backbone of our economy. I look forward to contributing to that vision and to Finnable's governance and strategic direction as it continues to grow," Shrimohan Yadav, Independent Director, Finnable.

About Finnable Group

Finnable Group is on a mission to make credit simple, fast, and fair for people who've long been overlooked and underserved by traditional lenders. Founded by Nitin Gupta and Amit Kumar Arora, the Company has grown into a ₹4,000 crore AUM lending business as of June ‘26, built on the belief that access to credit shouldn't depend on who you know or where you bank.

The Group offers a range of lending products, including personal loans, loan against property (LAP), as well as consumer finance, catering to diverse customer needs. Finnable combines technology-led processes, data-driven underwriting and a customer-centric approach to simplify the borrowing journey, while maintaining a strong focus on responsible lending, risk management and compliance. As it continues to scale, the Company remains focused on building a sustainable lending franchise with strong technology, governance and customer-centricity at its core.

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