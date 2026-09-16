The appointment brings Sreeram’s three decades of global banking leadership to Finnable's board, as the company scales its lending business Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Finnable, an RBI-licensed NBFC offering personal loans, loan against property, and consumer finance across India, today announced the appointment of Mr. Sreeram Ranganathan Iyer as a Non-Executive Nominee Director on its Board, effective May 2026, representing TVS Capital, an investor in Finnable.

Finnable appoints Mr. Sreeram Ranganathan Iyer as a Non-Executive Nominee Director on its Board, representing TVS Capital, an investor in the Company TVS Shriram Growth Fund 3 and 4 (funds managed by TVS Capital) collectively invested Rs. 250 crore across two tranches in Finnable and the nomination of Sreeram Iyer is their commitment of capability capital to the investee companies.

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With significant leadership experiences covering major markets like India, Singapore, Dubai, London, and Australia, Mr. Iyer’s expertise lies in digital transformation, adoption of new-age technologies, offshoring & governance in complex, and multi-cultural environments.

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Other notable roles he has held include CEO of Scope International, Standard Chartered Bank's global shared services arm, and more recently as an Independent Director and board-committee leader across several Indian companies.

Mr. Iyer holds an MBA from Henley Business School, UK, and is a qualified Company Secretary, Chartered Financial Analyst, and Cost Accountant, with executive leadership training from MIT, London Business School, and INSEAD Singapore.

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Why it matters Iyer's appointment adds large-scale banking operations, digital transformation, and cross-border governance experience to Finnable's Board, strengthening the Company's capabilities as it scales its lending business.

“Sreeram brings exactly the kind of global banking scale and institution-building experience we need as we scale responsibly. His deep understanding of technology, governance and building high-performing institutions will be valuable as we strengthen our capabilities for the next phase of growth. His perspective, paired with TVS Capital’s continued partnership, gives us real confidence as we grow,” said Nitin Gupta, CEO, Finnable.

“I see real potential for Finnable to become one of India's top five, profitable, well-governed NBFCs. As we grow, I believe Technology, compliance, governance, risk management, and balanced people-practices are necessary conditions to support the growth and ambition of Finnable. It’s a privilege to represent TVS Capital and to serve on Finnable’s Board,” said Sreeram Iyer, Board Member, Finnable.

About Finnable Group Finnable Group is on a mission to make credit simple, fast, and fair for people who've long been overlooked and underserved by traditional lenders. Founded by Nitin Gupta and Amit Kumar Arora, the Company has grown into a Rs. 4,000 crore AUM lending business as of June ‘26, built on the belief that access to credit shouldn't depend on who you know or where you bank.

The Group offers a range of lending products, including personal loans, loan against property (LAP), as well as consumer finance, catering to diverse customer needs. Finnable combines technology-led processes, data-driven underwriting and a customer-centric approach to simplify the borrowing journey, while maintaining a strong focus on responsible lending, risk management and compliance. As it continues to scale, the Company remains focused on building a sustainable lending franchise with strong technology, governance and customer-centricity at its core.

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