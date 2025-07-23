DT
Home / Business / FINQY&#174; Rolls Out Digital Car Par Loan - Get Up to 200% of Your Car's Value

FINQY® Rolls Out Digital Car Par Loan - Get Up to 200% of Your Car's Value

ANI
Updated At : 02:45 PM Jul 23, 2025 IST
KERTUS

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23: In a time when people need quick, simple, and reliable ways to access money, FINQY®, one of India's fastest-growing fintech platforms, has brings an offering that could change the way Indians borrow -- introducing Car Par Loan.

This innovative product lets you unlock up to 200% of your car's current value -- without having to sell it. It's quick, it's digital, and it's built for working professionals, small business owners, and everyday consumers looking for smarter liquidity solutions.

A Smarter Way to Borrow -- Without the Usual Hassle

Car Par Loan stands out because it makes the borrowing process easier and more transparent:

* High Loan Value: Banks & NBFCs offer up to 200% of your car's market value -- based on their eligibility criteria.

* Instant Car & Loan Value: See real-time market value of your current vehicle and the loan amount you're eligible for, instantly.

* 100% Digital, Instant Soft Approval: No paperwork, no branch visits. Apply, upload documents, and get your loan eligibility check or a soft approval, instantly.

* Flexible Use: Whether it's a family emergency, business need, or education expense -- use the funds any way you like.

* Safe & Transparent: No hidden charges. Clear repayment terms with reputed lenders. 100% ownership of your car stays with you.

Putting the Customer in the Driver's Seat

"Car Par Loan is more than just a product -- it's about giving people control over their finances without the stress or confusion," said Manish Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of FINQY®. "We've made borrowing simple, fast, and friendly -- everything traditional business finance isn't."

Designed for Today's India

* Loan Tenure: Up to 84 months

* Eligibility: Salaried, self-employed, and business owners

* Available Across India via FINQY's growing Auto Loan partner network

About FINQY®

Founded in 2019, FINQY® is on a mission to make financial products simpler, smarter, and more accessible. The platform acts as a conduit between customer's and a wide range of personal finance options -- including loans, credit cards, and insurance -- all in one place. With 45+ offices across 30 cities and a team of 400+, FINQY represents over 100+ top financial institutions, helping lakhs of Indians find the right financial product, at the right time. For more information visit: www.finqy.ai

For more information on Car Par Loan visit: https://www.carparloan.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by KERTUS. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

