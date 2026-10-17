Fintech Leader Manish Miglani Demonstrates Strategic Growth and Execution Excellence Across Digital Payments and Financial Services

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 17: In a milestone career spanning over two decades, senior fintech and banking leader Manish Manish has continued to shape the digital payments and consumer lending landscape across India and South Asia. An alumnus of IIM Calcutta, Manish’s professional trajectory highlights how deep domain expertise, go-to-market (GTM) execution, and strategic enterprise partnerships are driving commercial outcomes in an increasingly competitive financial services sector.

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With more than 22 years of experience traversing established financial giants and growth-stage enterprises, Manish’s career encompasses foundational leadership roles at prominent institutions including HSBC and HDFC Bank. During these formative tenures, he built robust foundations in retail banking, credit cards, insurance distribution, personal finance, and enterprise team leadership.

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Transitioning into the rapidly expanding fintech ecosystem, Manish took on key leadership responsibilities at high-growth platforms. At PayU, he spearheaded platform business initiatives across India and South Asia, successfully driving 100% top-line revenue growth within a 12-month window through disciplined GTM execution. His subsequent operational leadership at Happay further demonstrated his ability to scale complex commercial products—spanning employee benefits, commercial cards, meal cards, forex cards, expense management, fleet, and prepaid solutions. Under his business initiatives, Happay scaled significantly, reaching over ₹3,000 crore in annual total payment volume (TPV), exceeding ₹44 crore in annual revenue, and managing more than 100,000 active cards.

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Beyond his corporate executive career, Manish has extended his industry impact into startup advisory and board-level governance. Having advised more than 10 startups, he actively collaborates with founders and leadership teams to refine business strategies, optimize revenue positioning, and navigate organizational scaling. Furthermore, as an executive mentor and life coach, he works closely with emerging leaders, entrepreneurs, and mid-career professionals to sharpen decision-making frameworks and convert strategic intent into measurable execution.

An award-winning keynote speaker and IIM Calcutta alumnus, Manish frequently speaks on fintech innovation, enterprise sales effectiveness, revenue monetization, and the critical balance between product capability and market execution. His literary contribution, the book “6/7: Figuring It Out,” reflects his broader philosophy on personal resilience, continuous learning, and navigating complex life and career challenges.

As financial institutions and technology firms adapt to evolving market demands, leaders like Manish emphasize that sustainable business growth relies on a precise alignment of customer understanding, disciplined execution, robust governance, and empowering high-performing teams.

ABOUT MANISH MIGLANI

Manish Miglani is a senior fintech and financial services leader, author, board advisor, and keynote speaker with 22+ years of experience across banking, payments, and enterprise sales. An IIM Calcutta alumnus, he has held senior business leadership roles across HSBC, HDFC Bank, PayU, and Happay, and advises growth-stage startups on go-to-market strategy, monetization, and scaling.

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