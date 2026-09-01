FIOR and Indus Net Technologies Partner to Bring AI Enforcement to Enterprise Customers

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 1: FIOR Group Limited has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Indus Net Technologies Limited (INT.) to market the FIOR AI Gateway to enterprise customers.

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Under the agreement, INT. will introduce the FIOR AI Gateway to its enterprise customers and explore its use within broader AI transformation, data, cloud and cybersecurity programs.

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Founded in Kolkata in 1997, INT. has developed over nearly three decades into an international technology business. The company has more than 1,000 technology professionals, serving more than 500 clients across 45+ countries, with capabilities spanning enterprise engineering, AI and data, cloud and DevOps, cybersecurity and digital experience.

INT.'s customer base extends across major enterprise sectors including banking and insurance, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing, FMCG, education and government, providing a significant platform from which to introduce FIOR as enterprise adoption of generative and agentic AI accelerates.

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Securing the transition from generative to agentic AI

The FIOR AI Gateway is designed to provide an independent enforcement layer between AI systems and the enterprise resources, applications, data and tools they are permitted to access.

Rather than relying solely on an AI model or agent to comply with instructions, FIOR enables enterprises to establish and enforce deterministic controls around which AI agents are trusted, what they are authorised to do, which resources they may access and under what conditions actions may be executed. Agents must authenticate before every action. At its core is a simple principle: an AI agent should not be trusted merely because it has been given a task. Its identity and authority should be verified before it is allowed to act.

This becomes increasingly important as enterprises move from AI systems that primarily generate information towards agentic AI systems capable of taking actions autonomously across enterprise infrastructure. The partnership aims to help enterprises move more AI use cases from experimentation into production without compromising security, governance or accountability. Through the new relationship, INT. intends to introduce the FIOR AI Gateway to appropriate customers as part of its broader work helping enterprises build intelligent, secure and scalable digital environments.

Executive comments

David Williams, Founder and CEO, FIOR Group "Indus Net Technologies (INT.) is exactly the type of partner we want as FIOR expands internationally. It has spent almost three decades building deep, trusted relationships with major enterprises and combines more than a thousand technology professionals with genuine capabilities across AI, data, cloud, cybersecurity and digital engineering.

What particularly attracted us to INT. is that it deeply understands how complex enterprises actually deploy technology and how AI needs to integrate with existing data, applications, security and operational processes.

Following great dialogue at the India AI Summit event in February 2026 hosted by the British High Commission in New Delhi, India we are delighted to have progressed our first major partnership in India."

Abhishek Rungta, Founder and CEO, Indus Net Technologies "Enterprises have moved beyond asking whether they should use AI. The harder question now is how they scale it without losing control."

Enterprises need AI to deliver measurable business outcomes, but they also need confidence that autonomous systems operate within clearly defined boundaries. FIOR's deterministic approach introduces an independent enforcement layer that can govern what AI agents are permitted to access and what actions they are permitted to take.

At INT., our starting point has always been the business problem rather than the technology itself. As we help customers build AI-ready data platforms, deploy generative AI and modernise their technology environments, security, governance and accountability have to be engineered into those environments rather than added afterwards.

We see a strong fit between FIOR's technology and INT.'s full-stack enterprise capabilities, and we look forward to introducing the FIOR AI Gateway to customers in India and across our international network."

About Indus Net Technologies

Indus Net Technologies (INT.) is a full-stack digital transformation and technology engineering company headquartered in Kolkata, India. Founded in 1997, INT. has more than 1,000 professionals and serves more than 500 clients across 45+ countries. Its capabilities include enterprise digital engineering, AI and data, cloud and DevOps, cybersecurity and digital experience.

About FIOR

FIOR Group Limited is a UK technology company developing security, identity, governance and enforcement infrastructure for artificial intelligence. Its FIOR AI Gateway provides an independent deterministic identity and enforcement layer for enterprise AI, enabling organisations to authenticate AI agents, define their authority, govern access to enterprise resources and enforce policies around the actions those agents are permitted to perform.

Media enquiries

FIOR Group Limited | fior.group

Indus Net Technologies Limited | indusnet.co.in

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