VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 5: In a significant step towards strengthening India's building and construction materials ecosystem, the Federation of Indian Plywood & Panel Industry (FIPPI) and Bharat Buildcon jointly organised the National Stakeholder Consultation on "Building a Collaborative Ecosystem for India's Building & Construction Materials, Technology and Services" in New Delhi. The consultation was organised alongside the successful 1st India International Plywood & Panel Congress 2026, which brought together leading stakeholders from the plywood, panel, laminates, wood-based products and allied industries to discuss technological advancements, sustainable manufacturing practices, industry challenges and future growth opportunities. Bharat Buildcon 2027, a major international exhibition for the building materials and construction industry, is scheduled to be held from June 3–6, 2027, at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre), New Delhi, bringing together industry stakeholders under one roof.

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Speaking on the occasion, Shri Jitendra Kathiriya, Director, Bharat Buildcon, said "India's building materials industry has achieved tremendous scale and manufacturing capability, yet most sectors continue to operate independently through separate exhibitions and platforms. Bharat Buildcon is built on the vision of 'One Nation, One Expo'—a common national platform that unites the complete building materials value chain under one roof.”

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Highlighting the international significance of the exhibition, Shri Vishal Acharya, Director, Bharat Buildcon, said " This global connectivity will help Indian companies expand into new international markets, increase exports, attract investments and strengthen India's contribution to global supply chains. Greater exports and manufacturing growth ultimately contribute to higher GDP, increased employment and enhanced global competitiveness for Indian industry."

Speaking on behalf of the plywood and panel industry, Shri M. P. Singh, Director General, Federation of Indian Plywood & Panel Industry (FIPPI), said "The successful organisation of the First India International Plywood & Panel Congress 2026 demonstrated the growing confidence and technological advancement of India's plywood and panel industry. The congress witnessed participation from manufacturers, machinery suppliers, technology providers, researchers and industry experts from across the country, creating an excellent platform for knowledge exchange and business networking."

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Scheduled to be held from June 3-6, 2027 at the Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre), New Delhi, Bharat Buildcon 2027 aims to bring together the entire building materials ecosystem—from cement, steel, plywood, laminates, hardware, doors, windows, paints, flooring, tiles, sanitaryware, electricals and furniture to emerging construction technologies, AI-enabled solutions, smart building systems, green construction innovations and digital services—under one roof.

The initiative aligns with the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to position India as a global manufacturing and innovation hub under Brand Bharat, while receiving guidance and mentorship from Hon'ble Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyal to strengthen India's industrial competitiveness and international visibility.

India's construction sector is among the fastest-growing in the world and contributes nearly 9% of the country's GDP, while generating employment for more than 70 million people directly and indirectly. The Indian building materials industry, valued at well over USD 250 billion, continues to witness robust growth driven by rapid urbanisation, infrastructure investments, affordable housing, industrial expansion, smart cities, logistics parks and commercial developments. Industry estimates indicate that India's construction market is expected to surpass USD 1.4 trillion by 2030, making it one of the world's largest construction economies.

With India expected to add hundreds of millions of square metres of residential, commercial and industrial space over the next decade, demand for quality building materials, sustainable products, advanced manufacturing technologies and innovative construction solutions is expected to grow at an unprecedented pace. Industry-wide collaborative platforms such as Bharat Buildcon will play a pivotal role in accelerating technology adoption, improving supply chain integration, facilitating B2B networking and expanding domestic as well as export opportunities for Indian manufacturers.

The exhibition will provide manufacturers—from large enterprises to MSMEs—with direct access to developers, architects, consultants, contractors, distributors, dealers, government procurement agencies and institutional buyers from across India. In addition to showcasing products and innovations, Bharat Buildcon will host conferences, policy discussions, technical seminars and leadership forums focusing on sustainability, digital transformation, smart construction, manufacturing excellence and future industry trends.

Industry experts noted that integrated exhibitions such as Bharat Buildcon create a multiplier effect by connecting manufacturers with architects, developers, consultants, policymakers, contractors, institutional buyers, exporters and technology providers. Such collaboration encourages innovation, improves supply chain efficiency, promotes standardisation, accelerates technology transfer and strengthens India's position as a preferred global sourcing destination.

As India enters a new era of infrastructure development and manufacturing-led economic growth, Bharat Buildcon 2027 is expected to emerge as the country's flagship platform for showcasing the collective strength of India's building materials, construction technologies and allied industries. By connecting industries, strengthening collaboration and enhancing global visibility, the exhibition aims to accelerate business growth while reinforcing India's emergence as a global leader in the building and construction materials sector.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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