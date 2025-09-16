Fire-Boltt Ushers in a Vision Revolution with FireLens: India’s First AI-Powered Smart Eyewear

From sound to sight, Fire-Boltt takes wearables beyond the wrist into the future of vision New Delhi [India], September 16: Fire-Boltt, India’s fastest-growing wearable tech brand and the world’s #2 smartwatch company, today announced the launch of FireLens, a category-defining smart eyewear line that reimagines how technology meets lifestyle. With this bold leap, Fire-Boltt brings the world of AI-powered eyewear to India for the very first time, setting a new benchmark for innovation, design and everyday functionality.

Advertisement

FireLens is more than a product- it’s a movement. It marks Fire-Boltt’s expansion from pioneering smartwatches and audio wearables into an entirely new domain: intelligent eyewear that transforms how we see, hear and interact with the world. The first milestone in this journey was FireLens Audio, a stylish, prescription-ready frame that seamlessly integrates music, calls and voice assistants into everyday eyewear. With directional speakers and a discreet mic, it transformed glasses into a personal sound and productivity hub- demonstrating massive consumer demand for fashion-forward technology.

Taking this vision further, Fire-Boltt is now set to unveil FireLens Vision AI on September 19, 2025, exclusively on Flipkart and Fire-Boltt.com. This breakthrough innovation turns eyewear into an intelligent companion, seamlessly blending style, utility and AI-powered capabilities.

Advertisement

At the heart of FireLens Vision AI is an 8MP AI-powered smart camera, built on Fire-AI intelligence. It allows users to: • Capture moments instantly – photos and videos, hands-free, without ever pulling out a phone.

• Translate the world in real time – menus, signs, conversations, anywhere you go.

Advertisement

• Ask contextual prompts – “What’s in front of me?” “How do I look?” and get AI-powered answers.

• Get outfit styling suggestions – your personal stylist, built right into your frames.

• Recall memories instantly – a digital extension of your mind, evolving with you through OTA updates.

This is not just eyewear- it’s a personal AI assistant, a camera, a translator and a stylist, all hidden in a pair of sleek, everyday glasses. Unlike bulky prototypes of the past, FireLens has been engineered to blend advanced technology with contemporary design. The frames remain lightweight, splash-resistant, prescription-ready and come in three distinct silhouettes with multiple colorways. The slightly thicker temples discreetly house its powerful technology- ensuring that intelligence never compromises style. Whether in the boardroom, at the gym, traveling abroad, or capturing life’s candid moments, FireLens adapts effortlessly to every facet of modern living.

With FireLens, Fire-Boltt speaks directly to the tech-savvy professionals, creators and early adopters who demand more from their devices. From recording meetings and lectures hands-free, to navigating cities with AI translation, to capturing fleeting moments without hesitation, FireLens empowers people to live smarter, freer and more connected lives.

“FireLens is not just another launch- it’s our leap from the wrist to the world in front of you. After leading India in smartwatches and audio eyewear, we are now shaping the future of vision technology,” said Arnav Kishore, Co-Founder & CEO, Fire-Boltt. “Our mission has always been to make the future both accessible and stylish. FireLens is the natural evolution of that mission- technology that feels invisible, yet transformative. With Vision AI, we’re redefining how humans and technology see the world together.” FireLens is the foundation of a multi-year roadmap in AI-powered eyewear, with continuous over-the-air updates and product innovations that will push the category forward. For Fire-Boltt, this is the dawn of a Vision Revolution- a future where eyewear is no longer passive but active, intelligent and indispensable.

Pricing & Availability • FireLens Audio: Priced at ₹3,499 • FireLens Vision AI: Launching September 19, 2025, priced between ₹9,999 – ₹14,999 (final price to be revealed at launch) on fireboltt.com & Flipkart.

About Fire-Boltt Fire-Boltt is India’s leading wearable technology brand, committed to redefining how people connect with innovation in their everyday lives. With a strong focus on design, performance, and accessibility, Fire-Boltt has quickly become one of the most loved smartwatch brands in the country. Operated by Boltt Games Pvt. Ltd., the company has consistently pushed the boundaries of wearable technology - blending fashion with function to deliver stylish, cutting-edge devices that empower smarter, healthier, and more connected living.

From feature-rich smartwatches to category-defining smart eyewear, Fire-Boltt continues to pioneer the future of wearables, driven by its vision to make world-class innovation both aspirational and attainable.

About FireLens FireLens by Fire-Boltt is a pioneering smart eyewear line that redefines how technology integrates into everyday life. Designed at the intersection of style and intelligence, FireLens transforms traditional eyewear into connected lifestyle companions - offering features such as open-ear audio, hands-free calling, voice assistance, video capture, AI-powered visual intelligence and real-time translation. With both FireLens Audio and the upcoming FireLens Vision AI, the brand is committed to creating eyewear that is as fashionable as it is functional, empowering users to experience the future through every frame.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)