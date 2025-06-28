First Fertility PGS Center Limited Launches Indian Lounge to Welcome International Patients from India Seeking Fertility Treatment in Thailand

PNN

Advertisement

Bangkok [Thailand], June 28: First Fertility PGS Center Limited ("First Fertility Clinic") has launched a strategic expansion initiative targeting the Indian medical tourism market for fertility treatments. This initiative positions to capitalize on Thailand's rapidly growing fertility tourism sector, which has emerged as a preferred destination for international patients seeking advanced reproductive care because its combination of world-class medical infrastructure, cost-effective treatments, and regulatory framework that permits comprehensive fertility services including the one-year Medical Visa allows for multiple entries and a stay of up to 90 days per visit for medical tourists.

First Fertility PGS Center Limited, a NASDAQ-listed healthcare group and one of Thailand's most established and trusted fertility clinics, has officially launched its new Indian Lounge. This dedicated space has been designed to offer comfort, cultural familiarity, and personalized service for Indian patients seeking high-quality fertility care.

Advertisement

With over a decade of experience in reproductive medicine, First Fertility PGS Center has helped thousands of couples from around the world achieve their dream of parenthood. This year marks a significant milestone as the clinic expands its services to better serve the Indian market, one of its fastest-growing patient groups.

The newly introduced Indian Lounge provides a calm, private space where Indian patients can feel at ease. It also acts as a hub for multilingual assistance, with a dedicated Hindi-speaking team now available to guide patients throughout every step of their fertility journey, from consultation to treatment and follow-up care.

Advertisement

"India is a key focus for us in 2025," said Mr. Siu Wing Fung Alfred, the Managing Director. "We recognize the challenges that come with seeking medical treatment abroad, particularly in such a sensitive area as fertility. Our Indian Lounge and Hindi-speaking support staff reflect our deep commitment to ensuring every Indian patient feels understood, respected, and fully supported."

To celebrate the 10th anniversary, First Fertility PGS Center Limited ("First Fertility Clinic") is launching exclusive fertility packages tailored specifically for Indian patients for a limited time only. These special offers include customized pricing, priority booking, and full-service support, including travel coordination, accommodation recommendations, cultural considerations, and reduced price, all to make the experience as smooth, convenient, and stress-free as possible.

Located in central Bangkok, First Fertility PGS Center is internationally recognized for its high success rates, advanced technology, and holistic, patient-first approach. The clinic specializes in IVF, ICSI, PGS/PGT-A, PESA/TESE, and a wide range of infertility treatments backed by world-class expertise.

For more information, please visit www.firstfertilitypgs.co.th .

WhatsApp & Mobile Phone: +66 63 269 2833, IG&Tiktok: firstfertilityconsultant

Email: center@firstfertilitypgs.co.th

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)