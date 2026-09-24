DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / First-in-Country Tricuspid TEER Procedure Offers New Hope for Rare Tricuspid Valve Barlow’s Disease

First-in-Country Tricuspid TEER Procedure Offers New Hope for Rare Tricuspid Valve Barlow’s Disease

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:12 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 24: An elderly patient suffering from rare Tricuspid Valve Barlow’s Disease, which had resulted in severe leakage of the heart’s tricuspid valve, has been successfully treated using a dedicated tricuspid TEER (Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair) device, without undergoing open-heart surgery. The procedure is believed to be the first reported case in the country of Tricuspid TEER being used to treat primary tricuspid regurgitation caused by tricuspid valve prolapse associated with Barlow’s Disease.

Advertisement

The procedure was performed by interventional structural cardiologist Dr. Ravinder Singh Rao, along with Dr. Kailash Chandra, Dr. Prashant Varshney and their team.

Advertisement

The patient had been experiencing symptoms for around six months. The rare condition had caused severe tricuspid regurgitation (TR), resulting in a significant amount of blood leaking backward with every heartbeat.

Barlow’s Disease is a rare condition in which the valve tissue becomes thickened, enlarged and unusually floppy. As the heart beats, the valve leaflets can bulge or “prolapse” backward instead of closing properly.

Advertisement

In this patient, the abnormal valve structure resulted in severe tricuspid regurgitation. Over time, severe TR can cause swelling of the legs and abdomen, fatigue, loss of appetite and fluid accumulation, and may affect organs such as the liver and kidneys.

Instead of conventional open-heart surgery, doctors reached the heart through a thin catheter inserted through a blood vessel. Using advanced 3-D echocardiography, the team precisely identified the abnormal, prolapsing valve tissue. Two clips from the dedicated tricuspid TEER device were then placed to bring the valve leaflets closer together and improve their ability to close.

According to the treating team, the procedure reduced the valve leakage by more than 90%. The patient was taken off breathing support in the operating room, spent one day in intensive care and was mobilised the following day.

“Tricuspid valve disease can be challenging to treat, particularly when the valve anatomy is complex. In this patient, the severity of the leakage and the valve structure required careful assessment and precise treatment. The successful outcome shows how catheter-based approaches can help us treat selected patients who may otherwise have limited options” said Dr. Ravinder Singh Rao

Treating Tricuspid Valve Barlow’s Disease can be particularly challenging because of the unusual anatomy and excessive, floppy valve tissue. For selected patients who may face significant risks from conventional surgery, Tricuspid TEER could provide a less invasive treatment option.

The landmark procedure demonstrates how advances in structural heart interventions are expanding treatment possibilities for patients with complex and rare heart valve disorders, offering a new ray of hope without the need for open-heart surgery.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts