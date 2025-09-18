First India SAF Conclave and Awards 2025 - Global Leaders Unite to Shape the Future of Sustainable Aviation

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 18: The inaugural India SAF Conclave and Awards 2025 successfully convened today in New Delhi, marking a historic milestone in India's journey towards sustainable aviation. The landmark event brought together global leaders, policymakers, innovators, and industry stakeholders to shape a cleaner, more resilient future for the aviation sector through Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Organized by the SAF Association, the conclave carried the theme "Powering the Future of Sustainable Aviation" with a special focus on building a "Farm to Aviation Fuel Economy." The event spotlighted India's vast potential to become a global hub for SAF innovation, feedstock production, and deployment.

Mr. Rohit Kumar, Secretary General of SAF Association, emphasized the need for a unified approach, stating, "SAF Association is a collective platform for catalysing and shaping India's SAF roadmap by aligning efforts with global initiatives. Through collaboration, technology, and policy, we can make India a SAF powerhouse." He added, "Sustainable Aviation Fuel represents a significant opportunity for the 'Make in India' initiative due to its potential to boost domestic manufacturing, reduce reliance on imports, and promote green energy innovation. SAF is important for India for several strategic, environmental, and economic reasons."

Mr. Jimmy Olsson, President of the SAF Association, highlighted the socio-economic potential of SAF in India. "SAF is a natural fit for Make in India - it combines green energy goals with economic development, technological innovation, and job creation in rural parts of India. By investing in SAF, India can lead the global shift toward sustainable aviation while strengthening its domestic industry," he said.

Mr. Shashank Chaudhary, Additional CEO of Invest UP, underlined the role of states in SAF development. "Uttar Pradesh government is projecting itself as the national hub for SAF production. We are promoting doubling the farmers' income with our initiatives," he stated.

Dr. Anita Gupta from the Department of Science and Technology stressed the importance of talent and innovation in building the SAF ecosystem. "There is greater need to empower the sustainable aviation fuel ecosystem. There are unique opportunities that India possesses as we have a huge talent pool," she noted.

With over 750 million metric tonnes of biomass and 230 million metric tonnes of surplus agricultural residue annually, India stands uniquely positioned to meet its domestic SAF needs and emerge as a global exporter. As the world's third-largest domestic aviation market, India's clean fuel push aligns well with its feedstock availability, cost-effective production, and supportive policy environment.

About SAF Association

SAFA is India's premier industry-led initiative committed to accelerating the development, adoption, and large-scale deployment of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). We work closely with stakeholders across the SAF value chain including feedstock providers, fuel producers, technology developers, certifiers, airlines, and government bodies to build a resilient and climate-smart aviation ecosystem aligned with global sustainability goals.

