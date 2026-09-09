First internationally developed BMAC consensus guidelines unveiled at REGEN 2026 in Mumbai

Global experts deliberate on evidence-based regenerative orthopaedics as two-day conference enters second day Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: The first internationally developed consensus guidelines for the clinical use of Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate (BMAC) in regenerative orthopedics were unveiled here on Saturday at REGEN 2026, bringing together experts from India, Europe, South America and the USA to work towards greater consistency in the field.

The guidelines were unveiled on the opening day of the two-day international conference on regenerative orthopaedics being held at Aurika by Lemon Tree, Mumbai.

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Developed through an international collaboration of leading experts, the BMAC Consensus Guidelines seek to provide an evidence-based framework for clinical decision-making and bring greater consistency to the use of BMAC in regenerative orthopaedic practice.

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The conference also witnessed the presentation of a new biological classification system for knee osteoarthritis by Dr Sharmila Tulpule, Chairperson, REGEN 2026. The classification looks beyond the conventional Kellgren-Lawrence radiographic system and places greater emphasis on biological factors in assessing osteoarthritis.

“REGEN 2026 is about moving regenerative orthopaedics from promise to evidence-based practice. The development of these BMAC Consensus Guidelines through collaboration among experts from India, Europe, South America and the USA marks an important step towards greater clinical consistency and informed decision-making,” said Dr Tulpule.

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The first day of the conference brought together international experts including Prof Nicola Maffulli, Dr Fabio Sciarretta, Dr Nathan Katz, Dr Don Buford and Dr Massimo Piracci, along with leading Indian specialists.

Scientific sessions during the day focused on PRP, BMAC, MFAT and other orthobiologics, with discussions around clinical evidence, patient selection, treatment protocols and emerging regenerative technologies.

Dr Madhan Jeyaraman, Founder Director, Agathisha Institute of Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy, Chennai, said the international collaboration behind the BMAC guidelines was significant for the field.

“The guidelines bring together expertise from India, Europe and the USA to create a common, evidence-led framework for BMAC practice. Such consensus can help improve consistency in clinical decision-making and the application of BMAC,” he said.

The conference also featured the ABRM (American Board of Regenerative Medicine) Convocation Ceremony, where Indian practitioners were conferred Diplomate status.

Niteen Tulpule, Treasurer, REGEN 2026, said the second edition builds on the inaugural conference held in 2025.

“Bringing together experts from across geographies allows us to combine global evidence with Indian clinical experience. The BMAC Consensus Guidelines are an important outcome of this collaboration and can contribute towards more consistent, evidence-based regenerative orthopaedic practice,” he said.

REGEN 2026 is organised by Suryodaya Foundation in association with Advanced Regenerative Medicine Foundation (ARMF), Navi Mumbai Orthopedic Association (NMOA) and Maharashtra Orthopedic Association (MoA), with Orthobiologix Clinic as the Knowledge Partner.

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